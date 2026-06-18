AI Research on Cell State Could Transform Cancer Treatment

Microsoft researcher Lorin Crawford and the Project Ex Vivo team are using AI to study how cancer cells behave, aiming to improve treatment matching and drug development by focusing on cell state rather than just mutations.

Cancer treatment has become more precise over time, as doctors first classified the disease by where it began in the body and, more recently, by the mutations found inside cancer cells to help find the right drugs to treat it.

But Microsoft researcher Lorin Crawford thinks the answer lies in how tumours actually behave, not just how they are categorised. This marks an important step in helping AI understand how individual cells act and interact with their environment as researchers harness the technology's power to spot patterns traditional approaches may miss. The work is part of Project Ex Vivo, a collaboration between Microsoft and the Broad Institute with support from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The group's aim is to make cell behavior a key factor in how cancer is categorized and treated, helping combat one of the leading causes of death worldwide by more successfully matching therapies to patients. The complexity of the disease is scientifically very interesting, but also one where you can have almost immediate impact, Crawford says. It feels like doing something larger than oneself. Any single finding seems like a step forward in some way.

Part of the challenge with cancer research is that scientists can lose key signals when they test drugs outside the body. Ex vivo models, which include cancer cells grown in labs like mini-tumours called organoids, do not always match what is happening inside a person. This means a medication that looks promising in a petri dish can fall short in a patient.

The Project Ex Vivo team focuses on cell state, which describes how cancer cells behave and respond to their surroundings. Cell states can influence which treatments a tumour is sensitive to, how quickly resistance to drugs develops, and how aggressive the disease becomes. In pancreatic cancer, for example, researchers have observed two broad cell states associated with different outcomes and treatment responses.

But when tumour cells are grown in the lab, Crawford says, the models often reflect only one of those states, which can make lab results line up poorly with what happens in patients. Two individuals can have the same mutation but totally different cell states, and that is what really matters downstream, Crawford explains. If cell state can be measured reliably, Crawford believes it could change cancer treatment in two key ways.

First, it could improve how patients are matched to existing therapies and enrolled in clinical trials. A more nuanced way of grouping tumours could raise the odds that a treatment is tested where it actually has a chance to work.

Second, it could open a new path for drug development itself. Instead of targeting a mutation, researchers could aim to target or even shift the underlying state of a tumour, pushing it into a form that is easier to treat.

The challenge as a clinician is understanding which features within a patient's tumour are likely to shape its behavior and responses to therapies over time, says Srivatsan Raghavan, a medical oncologist and physician-scientist at Dana-Farber and a co-director of Project Ex Vivo. This research aims to better represent these diverse features in cancer models and produce evidence that mirrors the complexity of tumour behaviors seen in patients.

Trained as a mathematician and statistician, Crawford was urged by an advisor to look beyond spreadsheets and learn how the data was being made. He spent most of his graduate work at Duke University straddling two worlds, embedded in a cancer biology wet lab where researchers worked hands-on with living cells, not just data.

Even though it initially felt like being in a foreign country, Crawford says it was probably the best decision he has ever made from a career perspective. He realized his background could help biologists manage the immense amount of data that goes into understanding variations across patients and cancer subtypes. That experience shaped how he thinks about Project Ex Vivo today as a way to close the gap between what works in the lab and what actually helps patients.

Computational experts and experimentalists sit and work through problems together, using AI tools and tumour samples from anonymous patients. What began as a focused research effort in 2022 has expanded quickly, fueled by advances in AI. The Project Ex Vivo team uses computational models to run virtual experiments and identify the most promising hypotheses before spending time and money in the lab.

AI tools can help predict how a drug might shift one state into another, or how states translate across different cancer types. As Crawford and his colleagues show in a Nature Methods study, AI models learn more from seeing a wide range of cell behavior than from simply being fed more data, a finding that challenges a common assumption in the field.

This research underscores the potential of integrating AI with biological insight to revolutionize cancer treatment, moving beyond static classifications to dynamic, behavior-based approaches that could ultimately save more lives





ITOnlineSA / 🏆 16. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cancer Cell State AI Project Ex Vivo Lorin Crawford

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New BMW X5 promises biggest shake-up yet with five powertrain choicesPetrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell variants all on offer

Read more »

Free State Crinums Clinch Fifth Telkom Netball League TitleThe Free State Crinums completed the 2026 Telkom Netball League season with a 100 per cent record, becoming the second most successful team in the league and clinching their fifth title.

Read more »

Free State Police Seek Man Over R858,000 Romance and Business Loan ScamPolice in the Free State are searching for 32‑year‑old Junior Bashiru, who is suspected of defrauding two women-aged 42 and 51-out of a total of R858,000 through romance scams and false business partnership promises, leading them to take out large personal loans between September 2024 and May 2026.

Read more »

Africa's network build-out outpaces data readiness, research warnsBillions are being spent on African networks, but poor data access could undermine the returns, according to Cloudera research.

Read more »