AI Harms Against Women Deepen Misogyny and Abuse Now

Agentic AI fears distract from real harms. AI deepens misogyny, erodes safety, and automates gendered abuse against women globally.

Current alarm about the future dangers of agentic AI might distract us from the very real AI harms already happening. As we speculate about whether machines might one day become dangerous to humankind, AI is deepening misogyny, eroding safety and automating gendered abuse. This shift represents a critical pivot in how we understand the immediate risks posed by artificial intelligence technologies in society today.

Distraction From Real AI Harms

Debate about agentic AI, systems that act independently and might go rogue, has prompted fresh calls for a pause in the AI race. But AI harms are not hypothetical. The panic fostered by Big Tech founders themselves may be a distraction. Timnit Gebru, the founder of the Distributed AI Research Institute, argues that AI companies stir up extinction fears to avoid discussing AI issues, such as the ecological cost of data centres and autonomous weapons.

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We would add one more concern to her list. The text highlights the intensifying violence against women and people of diverse sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions. This focus on distant threats diverts attention from present, tangible harms that are actively affecting vulnerable communities around the world.

Online Violence Spills Offline

Online and offline violence are still often treated as separate. However, harmful ideas that circulate across social media at speed, shaping attitudes about women, masculinity and entitlement, do not remain online. They spill over into offline stalking, harassment, intimidation and physical violence. Research indicates that violence against women is rooted in gender inequality and discrimination, unequal power relations, and harmful social norms, with femicide being its most extreme manifestation.

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The recent murders of nine women within months in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, prompted Amnesty International South Africa to call on the state to confirm that norms around gender equality play a significant role in driving intimate partner femicide. These norms are increasingly shaped on social media and in the so-called manosphere. This connection shows how digital platforms directly influence physical safety.

AI Scales Gendered Harms

So how does AI play into all of this? AI is changing the scale of gendered harms. A new author, Daniela Schnidrig, notes that coordinated harassment campaigns or gender disinformation campaigns that would have required an organised human effort before can now be run at volumes and with a persistence that was simply not possible before or very costly. This automation removes barriers to entry for abusers.

AI also lowers the technical threshold for abuse. Generative AI can now produce sexualised content from a single photo. A report by the Oxford Internet Institute identified nearly 35,000 publicly downloadable deepfake model variants and found that 96 percent of those analysed targeted identifiable women. This statistic underscores the predatory nature of current generative tools.

Algorithms Profit From Misogyny

Algorithms that reproduce harmful stereotypes and racist ideas, as gender studies professor Safiya Umoja Noble demonstrated as early as 2018, are now pervasive. Social media and AI are increasingly bound together in a closed loop, as content is generated by AI, amplified by AI-driven algorithms and moderated by AI. These engagement-optimised algorithms push sensational material, while automated tools fail to recognise gendered harm, especially in Global South contexts.

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With only leading major social media companies, standards are shaped by those who have historically defined what counts as harm, rather than by those who bear the brunt of abuse. For example, companies still restrict images of female nipples but not male ones. A rule whose cultural and health harms range from the automated removal of photos of Himba women in traditional attire in 2024, a ban that was subsequently overturned, to the flagging of restorative nipple tattoos for breast cancer survivors, as reported in June this year.

Call For Structural Accountability

A study found that 70 percent of women journalists, activists and human rights defenders surveyed had experienced online violence, and nearly one in four had faced AI-assisted abuse. Consequences range from self-censorship on social media and at work to severe mental health impacts, including anxiety and depression. Solutions do not require rejecting technology. AI offers real opportunities to support survivors and to strengthen the institutions meant to protect them.

Chatbots like those developed by Stellenbosch University's Policy Innovation Lab show how AI could connect fragmented data across police, health and justice institutions so that a survivor's journey through the system can be followed and failures in support identified. But the answer is not an abstract slowdown of AI development. A redesign of power structures is required. We must ask why content that fuels gender-based violence is amplified in the first place, and ultimately, the answer is money.

Companies profit from engagement, and misogyny generates plenty of it, turning hate into revenue through algorithms and marketing schemes. Studies support this view. Regulation that focuses on content removal while leaving these hugely profitable revenue models untouched will fall short. Accountability measures, such as interrupting revenue streams and algorithmic auditing, deserve attention. This approach addresses the root economic incentives behind automated abuse.