AI Excels at Tasks, But Lacks Human Qualities: Guidance is Key

Discovery Vitality's Sandra Lehmann emphasizes the importance of human direction in AI evolution, highlighting its strengths in processing information but its limitations in empathy and imagination. She advocates for treating AI integration like onboarding a new employee – requiring guidance, mentorship, and continuous review.

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, while offering immense potential for increased efficiency and productivity in the workplace, fundamentally lacks the core human qualities of empathy, imagination, and critical thinking.

This perspective was shared by Sandra Lehmann, chief actuary at Discovery Vitality, during a discussion at the ITWeb AI Summit 2026. Lehmann highlighted the impressive capabilities of current AI tools, such as Claude AI, noting their ability to not only provide advice but also to take action – a significant leap forward in AI evolution.

However, she firmly believes that the future direction of AI development remains firmly in human hands, emphasizing the crucial role of human guidance in shaping its application and purpose. The next phase isn't about more sophisticated algorithms, but about intentional human direction. Lehmann drew a compelling parallel between integrating AI into a workflow and onboarding a new employee. Just as a human recruit requires careful guidance, mentorship, and empowerment to reach their full potential, so too does AI.

Continuous review and ongoing education are essential to ensure AI operates effectively and aligns with organizational goals. She underscored the importance of leveraging AI as a supplementary resource, particularly in high-pressure, information-saturated environments. In such scenarios, AI can provide an additional, unbiased perspective, offering access to a vast repository of information without the influence of emotional biases or internal politics. This 'synthetic voice' can present a different lens through which to view complex problems, aiding in more informed decision-making.

However, Lehmann cautioned against blindly accepting AI-generated insights, stressing the need for critical evaluation and human oversight. The value proposition of AI must be carefully considered, avoiding the trap of implementing AI simply for the sake of technological advancement.

Furthermore, Lehmann warned against the temptation to delegate decision-making entirely to AI, characterizing such a path as inherently dangerous. While AI can process information and identify patterns with remarkable speed and accuracy, it lacks the nuanced understanding of context, ethics, and human values that are essential for responsible decision-making. She emphasized that technological failures often stem from underlying human issues, and technology should never be used as an excuse for poor judgment or inadequate processes.

A thorough root cause analysis will frequently reveal that the problem isn't with the technology itself, but with the way it's being implemented or the human factors surrounding its use. Lehmann’s reflections on her own children served as a powerful illustration of the unique qualities that define humanity – the capacity for imagination, wonder, and genuine emotional connection – qualities that remain beyond the reach of even the most advanced AI systems.

The key takeaway is that AI should augment human capabilities, not replace them, and that human intelligence and emotional intelligence must remain at the forefront of AI development and deployment





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