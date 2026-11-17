Deputy President Paul Mashatile told the 2026 African Tech Festival that AI could help Africa build a single digital market and urged coordinated action on connectivity, skills, infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says artificial intelligence has the potential to drive Africa toward a single digital market with seamless, secure payments, creating greater opportunities for trade, development and prosperity.

He said this at the 2026 African Tech Festival. The event kicked off in Cape Town this week, but Mashatile delivered his address remotely from Pretoria, as he did for his address to the One Young World event earlier this month. Mashatile said African leaders must develop frameworks that ensure AI serves people, protects rights and reflects our values, languages and development priorities. Such frameworks, he said, are needed to deepen regional integration and continental cooperation.

Also read DA Nominates Xanthea Limberg for Cape Town Deputy Mayor, Felicity Purchase for Speaker

He stressed that no African country will realise its digital potential in isolation. Our greatest advantage, therefore, lies not in the size of individual markets, but in the strength of a connected continent, he said. For us, the African Continental Free Trade Area presents a unique opportunity to create a single digital market that drives innovation, investment, and inclusive growth, Mashatile said.

Ramaphosa Silicon Valley AI Mission

His address comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa leads a delegation to Silicon Valley in California, US, on a fact-finding mission. The mission is meant to understand the state of play in the bustling and unpredictable world of AI. AI development and deployment have become a large part of the US economy and its quarterly GDP growth data. Concerns abound about the safety of the tech, the degree to which an AI bubble has taken shape and governance questions.

Advertisement

Those governance questions were signified by the extramarital affairs that forced Jensen Huang to resign as CEO of Nvidia. Mashatile said Ramaphosa is leading a high-level, multi-stakeholder delegation of representatives from government, academia, business, research institutions and technical experts. The delegation aims to gain insight into the AI economy and ecosystem and to inform South Africa's approach to the development, adoption and application of AI for the benefit of the African continent.

The question before us today is therefore not what our priorities are. We know them, Mashatile said. The real question is whether we are acting with the agency, ambition and partnership required to translate them into tangible benefit for Africa and its people. This demands that Africa position itself as a credible and capable partner in the age of AI, he said.

Africa Digital Leap Forward

Mashatile said Africa has an opportunity not to catch up but to leap forward. The opportunity before us is immense, he said, as the continent is the youngest in the world. But he said the continent needed a coordinated response to the strategic and structural risks that undermine its digital ambitions. Capturing the full value of this opportunity will require more than ambition, he said.

It will require connectivity, infrastructure, skills, investments and trust. Distinguished guests, we must also be honest about the challenges before us, he said. Millions of Africans still lack affordable and reliable access to broadband, Mashatile said. Digital skills shortages constrain economic growth, and infrastructure gaps persist, particularly between urban and rural communities.

Advertisement

Digital Transformation Human Development

The cost of connectivity remains too high for many households, while cybersecurity threats continue to grow in scale and complexity. If left unaddressed, these challenges risk creating a two-speed Africa, one connected, innovative and prosperous, and another excluded from the opportunity of the digital age, he said. Mashatile said digital transformation is not fundamentally about technology but about human development. It is about expanding opportunity, reducing inequality, improving productivity and unlocking human potential.

The festival also threw up related developments in South Africa's public sector technology push. Asylum seekers have welcomed a new online registration system, while home affairs has turned to AI to assist nine officials handling thousands of asylum appeals.