AI Coding Accelerates Output but Risks Software Security and Quality

Research shows AI coding assistants boost productivity by 26 percent but can harm delivery stability. KineticSkunk CEO Donovan Mulder warns that experienced oversight is critical for secure cloud platforms and resilient applications.

Artificial intelligence coding assistants are enabling developers to transform concepts into functioning applications at an unprecedented speed, yet this acceleration introduces significant risks regarding security and resilience. While businesses benefit from rapid prototyping and faster delivery cycles, a working application does not automatically equate to a secure, production-ready system. The primary challenge for organizations today is to strengthen engineering practices to match the increased pace of change without compromising the integrity of their software assets.

Productivity Gains Mask Stability Risks

Research conducted by Microsoft, Accenture, and an anonymous Fortune 100 company revealed that access to AI coding assistants increased completed tasks by approximately 26 percent across three field experiments. This data confirms a substantial productivity opportunity, although faster task completion does not inherently establish superior software quality. Independent reports have similarly noted a positive correlation between AI adoption and software delivery throughput, while simultaneously identifying a negative relationship with delivery stability.

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The juxtaposition of high throughput and reduced stability highlights the critical importance of automated testing, version control, and fast feedback loops. As teams increase the volume of changes they implement, these engineering safeguards become essential to prevent the accumulation of technical debt and operational errors. The data suggests that speed alone is insufficient and that structural rigor must accompany the use of generative tools to maintain reliability.

KineticSkunk Focuses on Validation and Security

For KineticSkunk, a South African cloud platform engineering company, the central question is shifting from code generation to post-production validation. The firm explores how Amazon Web Services (AWS) agentic technologies could accelerate elements of its engineering services, but founder and CEO Donovan Mulder remains equally focused on the quality of the software being produced. Mulder emphasizes that the origin of the code, whether written by a seasoned engineer or generated by AI, does not change the need for rigorous validation.

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A recent case involved a prospective customer in a regulated environment who developed an application using AI coding tools without conventional software engineering expertise. The application functioned correctly, but this success did not address critical questions about its security posture, resilience, or readiness for production. This situation illustrated the urgent need for an independent engineering assessment before proceeding with deployment or scaling the platform for business use.

The Necessity of Independent Engineering Assessments

Such an assessment involves comprehensive code review and infrastructure evaluation to understand exactly how an application is built and protected. It also includes penetration testing to examine weaknesses from an attacker's perspective, providing a reality check that standard demonstrations cannot offer. These are complementary forms of assurance, proving that a functioning application is not automatically safe simply because it passes a basic demonstration of its features.

Donovan Mulder stresses the difference between trained engineers using AI to work faster and inexperienced developers using AI to undertake tasks beyond their capability. He argues that while AI is an exciting development in software engineering, it requires a level of appreciation for security and failure scenarios that inexperienced developers often lack. Without this experience, teams may inadvertently introduce vulnerabilities that remain hidden until a critical failure occurs.

Trust Issues and Long-Term Operational Responsibility

Survey data indicates that 46 percent of respondents distrust the accuracy of AI-tool output, compared with only 33 percent who trust it. This skepticism underscores the reality that experience does not remove the need for review, testing, and accountability. An application can function perfectly on the surface while carrying severe vulnerabilities underneath, making proper verification in the development process essential for maintaining security and quality.

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KineticSkunk has built its expertise through professional services across AWS and Azure, including migration, modernization, security, and resilience engagements. These services solve immediate customer problems, but the evolving relationship involves ongoing responsibility for a platform once it is in use. A system assessed as secure and resilient at handover may behave differently six months later as teams add features, change infrastructure, and introduce new dependencies.

Google's 2025 DORA research describes AI as an amplifier of existing organizational strengths and weaknesses, noting that development can accelerate only if supporting systems mature alongside it. KineticSkunk addresses this need through ongoing responsibility for an agreed platform scope, which includes monitoring, incident response, controlled releases, security reviews, and recovery readiness. There is a distinct difference between having backups and having the ability to recover an application, a distinction that requires continuous operational vigilance rather than a one-time project handover.