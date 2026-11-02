AI Apps Usage Surges as Security Flaws Persist in AI-Generated Software

AI app use is surging, with 36 billion hours projected in the first half of 2026, while nine in 10 AI-generated apps had a security flaw.

Artificial intelligence (AI) app use is climbing rapidly worldwide, according to new figures from Sensor Tower and JetBrains Research. Time spent on generative AI (GenAI) apps is projected to reach 36 billion hours in the first half of 2026, while consumer spending on AI apps is hitting record highs.

Sensor Tower predicts that global time spent on GenAI apps will hit 36 billion hours in the first six months of the year. That figure is more than double the level recorded in the first half of 2025, showing how quickly these tools are becoming part of everyday life.

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Nearly 1.3 million new iOS and Google Play apps were released in the first half of 2026 alone. That number is double the amount seen in either the first half of 2025 or the first half of 2024.

Oliver Yeh, co-founder and CEO of Sensor Tower, said US app downloads driven by AI keyword searches have skyrocketed over the past two years. He added that apps featuring AI in their descriptions are on track to reach 10 billion global downloads in the first half of 2026 alone.

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Yeh said these numbers make clear that AI is reshaping how consumers discover, engage and spend, not just how technology is built. He also pointed to rapid adoption of AI by marketers, advertisers and app developers across sectors seeking to better serve consumers and drive engagement.

Consumer Spending on AI Apps and Developer Adoption

Global in-app purchase revenue from AI apps is expected to surpass 4 billion dollars in the first half of 2026. According to Sensor Tower, that represents an increase of 36% over the second half of 2025, driven by a shift toward premium, utility-driven subscriptions.

JetBrains Research found that some 90% of professional developers were using AI coding agents at work at least weekly, in local or remote cloud forms. It also found that 68% were using them daily between May and July.

According to JetBrains, Claude Code is growing at an unprecedented rate and has become the most widely adopted AI coding tool at work. The company said it is used twice as often as GitHub Copilot, a long-standing market leader that brought AI-assisted coding into the spotlight in 2023.

AI tools may increase developers' coding activity by up to 180%. However, the gains translated into a 50% increase in projects and just 30% more software releases compared with developers not using AI.

ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude Compete in the AI Assistant Market

Sensor Tower states that ChatGPT still leads what it calls the AI assistant market. The app became the fastest mobile app ever to reach one billion monthly active users, a milestone it reached in May 2026 after just three years.

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The market remains highly concentrated. Sensor Tower says ChatGPT, DeepSeek and Google Gemini accounted for nearly 90% of total time spent across AI assistant apps in the first quarter of the year.

Competition is intensifying, with Google Gemini and Claude challenging ChatGPT. Sensor Tower says Claude has experienced explosive growth, led by a strong web presence, and its True Audience share in the US has more than tripled.

Security Vulnerabilities Found in AI-Generated Applications

A separate research paper found that out of more than 9 000 AI-generated open-source applications, nine out of 10 contained at least one security vulnerability. The authors concluded that insecurity is the norm rather than the exception.

While 57% of the solutions generated by one agent using Claude Sonnet 4 worked as intended, only 11.8% were secure. The paper also found that adding security warnings to task instructions did little to reduce the risks.

The research was based on an evaluation of 12 AI coding agents against 186 software development tasks. Its findings suggest that rapid growth in AI-built software is occurring alongside significant unresolved security concerns.