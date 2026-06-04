Aguirre warns South Africa will be a tough opening foe for Mexico at 2026 World Cup

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre stresses respect for South Africa ahead of their June 11 clash at the Azteca, citing past African Cup defeat and the need for a disciplined performance.

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre has cautioned that the South African side will present a formidable challenge in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled for June 11 at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

Aguirre's warning is rooted in personal experience, having encountered the South African team while he was in charge of Egypt during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. In that tournament South Africa produced a stunning upset, edging past the Pharaohs with a late goal from Thembinkosi Lorch that secured a 1‑0 victory in the round of sixteen.

The memory of that defeat informs Aguirre's respect for the South Africans, whom he describes as a hybrid side that blends physical African attributes with the tactical discipline typical of European football. He notes that the team is guided by Belgian manager Hugo Broos and features a number of players capable of shaping the game in unpredictable ways, making any encounter far from straightforward.

Ahead of the World Cup opener, Mexico are finalising preparations with a friendly against Serbia in Toluca, a match that Aguirre believes will serve as a realistic rehearsal for the challenges that await against South Africa. He expects the Serbian side to offer a style of play and level of intensity comparable to what Mexico will face on the tournament's opening night, allowing his squad to fine‑tune defensive structures and attacking patterns.

Aguirre also underscores the importance of mental preparation, reminding his players that while Mexico enjoys the advantage of playing at home, the pressure to deliver a successful start will be immense. He stresses that the team must remain disciplined, avoid complacency, and treat South Africa as a true opponent rather than an underdog. The upcoming clash carries additional significance beyond the immediate result.

A win for Mexico would set a positive tone for the host nation's campaign, boosting confidence ahead of a demanding group stage. Conversely, a defeat could dampen enthusiasm and cast doubt on the team's readiness for the challenges that lie ahead. For South Africa, the match represents an opportunity to reinforce their reputation as a resilient and adaptable side capable of competing on the world stage.

Both coaches have expressed a mutual respect for each other's squads, and the match is expected to showcase a blend of flair, tactical nuance, and physicality. As the world's attention turns to Mexico City, fans and pundits alike will be keen to see whether the host nation can harness the advantage of home support and deliver a performance that matches the high expectations set by their storied football heritage





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