Agriculture in South Africa: A Thriving Sector Under Threat

The South African agricultural sector is a key driver of the country's economy, security, and global standing. However, it faces numerous challenges, including weather, input prices, exchange rates, animal disease, water availability, ports, electricity, trade rules, and the strength of the domestic consumer. The sector is also affected by global events, such as the war in the Gulf, which has disrupted energy markets and increased uncertainty around shipping routes and fertiliser supplies.

Agriculture is a thriving sector that is key to South Africa 's economy, security and place in the world. The state must shield it from unnecessary obstacles.

Farmer Derek Mathews inspects a cob of maize on a commercial farm ahead of the harvest, as rising fuel prices add to concerns over operating costs and securing supplies, near Lichtenburg, North West. File photo. The sector is affected by weather, input prices, exchange rates, animal disease, water availability, ports, electricity, trade rules, and the strength of the domestic consumer. It is also connected to a wider global environment that has become more volatile.

The war in the Gulf has disrupted energy markets, increased uncertainty around shipping routes and fertiliser supplies, and deepened the already fragile global economic outlook. Even if the most intense phase of the conflict were to pass, the consequences would not disappear quickly. The emerging global trade and financial architecture is not cyclical. The orderly, rules-based system is unlikely to return, and the disruption of the global economy is likely to continue beyond the cessation of hostilities.

For agriculture, these are not abstract geopolitical events. When the Strait of Hormuz becomes unsafe or unreliable, the shock is transmitted to farm balance sheets and household budgets. It is no longer possible to assume that food, fuel, fertiliser, capital and shipping will remain available at stable prices. With globalisation being rewired, trade is becoming more politicised, and supply chains are being disrupted.

Technology is changing fast, and access and choices are being contested. Financial flows continue, but their political character is being shaped by sanctions, currency politics and strategic alignments. The result is a more fragmented world economy. Economic and trade relationships increasingly carry strategic meaning.

Food, energy, critical minerals, data, logistics and finance are no longer treated as ordinary commercial matters. In other words, they are the subject of statecraft. Agriculture is directly affected by this shift. We must continue pressing China for this and ensure that we meet technical requirements on our side.

Political visits and summit declarations do not move containers. Food security requires that the state understands our vulnerabilities and acts to reduce exposure. We depend on imported inputs, especially fertiliser, fuel, machinery and some animal-feed components. We also need functioning ports and transport corridors.

Effective water systems, as well as capable veterinary and phytosanitary systems, are necessary. Electricity, finance, insurance, research and extension are a given. Each of these is grounded in technical excellence and world-class skills that South Africa undoubtedly has. But statecraft is not simply about the creation of competent technical bureaus.

Agriculture depends on a stable social compact that allows farming to grow while widening participation in the sector. This requires a solid political centre able to mobilise society behind a clear vision of change. Strategic coherence is needed to open markets and build new political and commercial relationships. South African agriculture has competitive producers, sophisticated agribusinesses, strong links to financial institutions, globally recognised export products, and a record of adapting to difficult conditions.

The country also has significant food-processing firms and agribusiness capabilities that can anchor wider value-chain development. Agriculture has continued to perform well even as the external environment has become more difficult. Farm exports reached a record level in 2025, and the sector recorded a large trade surplus. Agriculture earns foreign exchange, sustains rural employment, and connects South Africa to the world.

These strengths have often been achieved despite weak public systems rather than because of them. That is not a sustainable model. Private resilience can compensate for public weakness for a time, but it cannot substitute for a capable state or an effective political centre. A more volatile world places a premium on co-ordination between the state and private capital.

Trade access, disease control, water infrastructure, rail and port performance, market diversification and climate adaptation all require government action. Private-sector participation within regulation is needed - neither side can manage the risks alone. South Africa needs a more deliberate approach to agricultural trade. Africa remains the largest market for South African agricultural exports.

Asia and the Middle East are becoming more important, and Europe remains central for high-value products. The Americas are important for particular products and firms. To build on these strengths, a concerted effort at trade diversification is required. Our foreign policy cannot be separated from our development strategy





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