South African farmers have reduced planting intentions by 2% year on year to 4.5-million hectares as El Niño drought fears and high input costs threaten the 2026/27 season, though the sugar sector could benefit from tighter global supply.

South African farmers have cut their planting intentions by 2% year on year to 4.5-million hectares as a heatwave sweeping the country keeps fears alive about the effect of an El Niño drought on the 2026/27 growing season.

Agricultural Challenges Face Farmers

The Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) said in its latest outlook on Tuesday that even if farmers plant this expected area successfully, poor yields are likely in some regions. Producers are also grappling with prohibitive input costs, including fertiliser and fuel, which account for about half of the outlay for grains and oilseeds. The price surge is adding pressure on farmers, Agbiz said.

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In essence, the year ahead is likely to be challenging for South African farmers with continued financial pressure, it said. Looking ahead to 2027, Agbiz said the agricultural sector may shift from a mixed, albeit positive, performance to a potentially negative overall performance. The El Niño drought is expected to weigh on field crop production and undermine yields in some fruits and vegetables, though higher dam levels will help sustain production somewhat.

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This comes after the agriculture sector, which accounts for nearly 3% of GDP, is set to show solid growth of about 6% in gross value added. That performance is mainly underpinned by the robust harvest in particular grains and oilseeds, as well as decent harvests from the fruit industry, according to Agbiz.

A poor season next year bodes ill for food inflation, which has stayed in check in 2026 despite the headline number spiking above the South African Reserve Bank target range of 3% to 6% due to higher fuel prices. That restraint was largely thanks to the good harvest from the previous summer season. In a recent interview with Business Day TV, governor Lesetja Kganyago said El Niño could put renewed pressure on food prices.

Government Response To Drought Crisis

He said South Africa was entering the potential weather shock in a better position than during the previous event, when the country experienced grain shortages, low dam levels and poor soil moisture conditions. In October medium-term budget policy statement, finance minister Enoch Godongwana allocated R10bn to respond to the impact of El Niño.

He said the weather event and the prolonged conflict in the Middle East could further weaken domestic growth, which the Treasury now expects to reach just 1.2% this year from an earlier forecast of 1.6%. Godongwana said while the agriculture sector had grown by 3.5% as strong horticulture and grain output offset the lingering effects of animal disease outbreaks, El Niño was expected to raise costs and reduce output from late 2026 into 2027.

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Sugar Sector Sees Export Opportunities

A separate report from global French credit insurance company Coface, however, suggests the weather event could offer a rare spark of light for South Africa beleaguered sugar sector. It could open up export opportunities for canegrowers who have long complained of being elbowed out of the domestic market by cheap imports from big producers such as Brazil and India.

The report says El Niño has contributed towards tighter global sugar supply, driving prices nearly 25% higher since the start of the year. It cites forecasts from the International Sugar Organisation which point to a global deficit of 0.2-million tonnes for the 2026/27 marketing year, which runs from October to September, from a surplus of 1.1-million tonnes previously.

That reflects the expected decline in production in most of the major producing regions, which make up more than half of global output. South Africa produces approximately 2-million tonnes of sugar annually and accounts for roughly 1% of global sugar production, making it one of Africa largest sugar producers and a significant supplier within the Southern African Customs Union, Coface economist Simon Lecoume said.

Implications Of Tighter Global Supply

While South Africa accounts for a relatively small share of global sugar production, the industry remains strategically important to the country agricultural economy and food value chain, Lecoume said. Developments in major producing markets such as Brazil and India therefore have a direct bearing on local producers, manufacturers and consumers. As global supply tightens, South African businesses will need to navigate the implications of higher commodity prices and increased market volatility.