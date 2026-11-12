Rabid Cape fur seal bites bodyboarder at Strand Beach and is euthanised

A Cape fur seal believed to have been rabid bit a woman on the back of her legs at Strand Beach in the Western Cape, then approached other swimmers before being euthanised by the City of Cape Town. The injured woman is receiving a series of rabies injections as a precaution.

A woman is recovering after being bitten by a Cape fur seal believed to have been suffering from rabies at Strand Beach in the Western Cape.

The attack happened early on Thursday morning, 12 November, at around 06:45, while she was bodyboarding with a local group. The seal bit her behind the knee and on the back of her legs. The injured woman immediately sought medical attention at Busamed Paardevlei Private Hospital. There she received a preventative rabies injection as a precaution.

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Witness Seals Aggressive Behaviour

According to an update from Starr, she will continue with four more doses over the next two weeks. Eyewitness Jako de Wet was swimming with his wife and daughter during their usual early-morning routine when the attack unfolded. He said the seal appeared aggressive as it tried to approach him and his family next, though he managed to chase it away. The seal then turned its attention to other swimmers, but fortunately nobody else was bitten.

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After the disturbance, the seal moved out of the water and settled on the sand. Starr was among those who observed the animal at the scene. She expressed concern about its apparent condition, describing it as a large animal that did not look healthy. She explained: His body was rippling from the back to the front like he wanted to regurgitate.

Then, he sat up and was honking and grunting; I felt he was in pain. The City of Cape Town's Coastal Management department arrived to assess the situation. After their assessment, they administered euthanasia to the animal. A safety perimeter had already been established around the seal, with beachgoers and curious onlookers kept at a distance.

Identifying Aggressive Rabid Seals

Rabid Cape fur seals are often identified by their unusually aggressive behaviour. This can include attacking or biting objects, charging at people or dogs, or trying to climb aboard watercraft. Although seals are a familiar sight along the Western Cape coastline, encounters with them should never be treated as harmless opportunities for a closer look. An animal that appears distressed or unwell can behave unpredictably.

Attempting to approach, touch or chase it can put both people and the seal at risk. The preventative rabies injection administered to the injured bodyboarder also highlights the health precautions associated with seal bites. If you or someone you know crosses paths with a rabid seal, remain as calm as possible to prevent the situation from escalating. If you are in the water, exit calmly and quickly.

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Keep boards or boats between yourself and the seal, warn others to keep their distance, and keep your pets away from the animal. In the event of a seal bite, wash the wounded area thoroughly with soap and running water for 15 minutes.

Reporting Rabid Seal Sightings

Then seek medical attention immediately. Sightings of rabid seals should be reported to the NSRI on their emergency number, 087 094 9774. Alternatively, call the City of Cape Town's emergency call centre on 021 480 7700, who will notify Coastal Management and the marine response teams. The incident remains under investigation, and the City expects to release further information as it responds.