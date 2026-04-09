Agentic AI Transforms Banking: Efficiency, Personalization, and Inclusion Take Center Stage

Agentic AI is rapidly transforming the banking sector, offering increased efficiency, personalized customer experiences, and broader financial inclusion. This article explores the adoption of agentic AI by financial institutions, particularly in South Africa, highlighting its impact on customer acquisition, customer service, and internal operations. Key examples showcase the transformative power of AI agents in streamlining processes, improving response times, and enabling banks to serve a wider range of customers.

Large language models and generative artificial intelligence, once barely on the public radar, have rapidly evolved into agentic AI. This new breed of systems demonstrates semi- or full autonomy, enabling them to reason and act independently. The adoption of agentic AI has surged, especially in the last year. A recent PwC survey reveals that 79% of senior executives worldwide report the adoption of AI agents within their organizations.

While the technology is still nascent, it's already being implemented at scale, particularly in the financial services sector, with early deployments showing measurable gains in efficiency and productivity. For customers, this translates to faster service, personalized interactions, quicker resolution of banking needs, and reduced time spent on routine processes.\Consider the customer acquisition process for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Traditionally, onboarding has taken several hours spread over multiple days. This involves relationship managers collecting documents, verifying business registration, conducting Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, assessing credit risk, and configuring products across different systems. This manual workload increases customer acquisition costs, limiting banks' ability to serve the wider market and often leading to prioritization of larger, high-value clients. However, agentic AI is transforming this process. By leveraging tools like biometric identity verification, automated Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) lookups, real-time credit bureau integration, and instant KYC orchestration, the process can be compressed to approximately 20 minutes. This shift in economics enables banks to serve previously unviable segments, expanding their addressable market and promoting financial inclusion. For SMB owners, this means opening a business banking account in minutes instead of days, with significantly reduced paperwork and administrative burden.\Banks in South Africa are actively investing in these technologies, especially within business-critical operations, with plans for broader application across the banking value chain through 2026. Absa, for instance, partnered with Salesforce in September last year to bring its enterprise agentic AI solution, Agentforce, to Africa. This initiative has significant implications for the banking industry, with three autonomous AI agents currently being tested. The first is a co-pilot designed to assist relationship managers. Historically, these managers spent up to 75% of their workday preparing for meetings, reviewing customer data, and analyzing transactions. The AI agent automates much of this preparation, generating pre-meeting briefs and compiling relevant information, which frees up relationship managers to spend more time interacting with customers. This has dramatically shifted the ratio of administrative work to customer interaction, reducing administrative time by 75% to 90%. Another agent focuses on customer enquiries, acting as a multilingual support assistant. It can respond to common banking questions across 11 languages, resolving approximately 40% of customer service queries without human intervention. Response times have decreased significantly, with success rates approaching 99%. The third agent monitors and resolves technical issues across systems, operating 24/7 to detect and address problems automatically. This reduces service restoration time, allowing teams to focus more on customer support. Since its introduction, this agent has handled over 6,400 internal support queries with a 96% success rate, indicating that most issues are resolved without needing to escalate to technical support teams





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