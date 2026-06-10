Afrimat Completes Disposals Required by Lafarge Merger Approval

Afrimat has successfully disposed of certain quarries and concrete plants as part of its merger with Lafarge South Africa, overcoming challenges posed by delays in merger approval and integrating Lafarge's operations.

Afrimat has completed the disposal of several general aggregates quarries and readymix concrete plants across South Africa, as required by the Competition Tribunal 's approval of its merger with Lafarge South Africa .

The disposals, valued at R215 million, were finalized after obtaining necessary approvals from the Competition Commission, relevant ministers, and other regulatory bodies. The purchase consideration includes an immediate payment of R160 million, with the remaining R55 million to be paid over three years, contingent on meeting certain financial and operational conditions. Afrimat's CEO, Andries van Heerden, had previously expressed frustration with the length of time taken to approve the acquisition of Lafarge.

The Competition Tribunal's delayed ruling on the merger led to challenges in integrating Lafarge's cement operations, which were in disrepair by the time Afrimat took over. The group spent R185 million in the 2025 financial year to restore the kilns to full production, resulting in significant losses for that year. Despite these challenges, Afrimat's revenue increased by 20.3% to R10 billion in the 2026 financial year, with operating profit up 9.6% to R523.7 million.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose by 32.5% to 95.8c, and the group paid a total dividend of 33c per share, up 32% year on year. Van Heerden attributed these strong results to the group's strategic positioning and its ability to deliver on investment commitments, highlighting the successful integration of Lafarge and the renewed focus on aggregate quarrying





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Afrimat Lafarge South Africa Merger Disposals Quarries Readymix Concrete Plants Competition Tribunal Andries Van Heerden

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