Afrika Tikkun launches a national campaign ahead of World Children's Day, aiming to raise R15 million to support over 40,000 children through education and health services.

Afrika Tikkun has launched a high-stakes national campaign titled Afrika, Believe in Me, designed to raise R15 million to support vulnerable youth in South Africa. The appeal coincides with World Children's Day on Friday, 20 November, culminating in a critical 48-hour fundraising period on 19 and 20 November. This initiative targets the persistent cycle of poverty that traps children in the country's poorest communities, where malnutrition, illness, and unemployment create insurmountable barriers to development.

Core Strategy for Youth Development

The non-profit organization utilizes a 360° Cradle-to-Career model to address the holistic needs of the children it serves. This comprehensive approach ensures that support extends beyond simple academics to include primary healthcare, psychosocial support, and nutrition. By covering education, health, and mental wellness, the program aims to transform children into confident adults who can contribute to the economy and their communities.

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Currently, Afrika Tikkun reaches more than 40,000 children and young people daily across its network of centers. The financial requirement to sustain one child is R1,500 per month. This specific amount covers the child's full education provision, two nutritious meals daily, a supplementary snack, access to primary healthcare, and essential psychosocial support from on-site social workers.

Donor Engagement and Matching Pillars

To maximize the impact of contributions, the campaign features Matching Pillars, a group of donors committed to tripling every rand given by individuals. This mechanism effectively reduces the cost of supporting a child to approximately R50 per day for individual donors. The structure is designed to make every small donation count significantly more, encouraging broader public participation in the welfare of South African youth.

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Marc Lubner, Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun, emphasizes that while individual donations are vital, corporate entities hold the biggest role to play in this initiative. Companies are invited to join as Pillars to substantiate the social and governance elements of their ESG frameworks. Additionally, businesses can engage their workforce by forming corporate fundraising teams to compete on a dedicated corporate leaderboard.

Historical Legacy and Future Impact

Founded in 1994, Afrika Tikkun has a proven track record of transforming the lives of more than two million young people over three decades. The organization's impact was recognized when Nelson Mandela visited a project in Orange Farm in 1999, describing it as a miracle before becoming its Patron-in-Chief. In 2025, the NPO was honored as South Africa's Best NGO at the CSI Legacy Awards.

The campaign's central message urges supporters to believe in these children long enough for the children to start believing in themselves. By maintaining consistent support from a child's first classroom to their first payslip, Afrika Tikkun ensures that poverty does not dictate the final outcome of these young lives.