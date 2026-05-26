Afrihost Wins Two 2026 MyBroadband Awards for ISP of the Year and Hosting Provider of the Year

Afrihost has been recognized as the best ISP and hosting provider in South Africa for the fourth consecutive year and the second year in a row respectively, highlighting its commitment to affordability, quality and customer satisfaction.

Afrihost has won two 2026 MyBroadband Awards - ISP of the Year and Hosting Provider of the Year. This is the fourth consecutive time Afrihost has won the ISP of the Year award, and the second time in a row it has won the Hosting Provider of the Year award.

Winning both awards is notable, as the requirements to win a MyBroadband Award are stringent. The strengths of the solutions and services offered by candidates are assessed in-depth, considering factors such as customer satisfaction and general quality. MyBroadband also conducts surveys to determine customer sentiment on the top ISPs and hosting companies in South Africa





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Afrihost Mybroadband Awards ISP Of The Year Hosting Provider Of The Year South Africa Technology

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