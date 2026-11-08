African Rock Python Escapes Capture Bag in KZN Garage

Zam Paulik recaptures a large African rock python near Colenso after it escapes a bag in a garage, highlighting the resilience of these reptiles before transport to Nambiti.

A large African rock python created a startling scene for local wildlife handler Zam Paulik after it escaped from its containment bag during a routine operation near Colenso. The incident occurred on Friday, November 6, in the KwaZulu-Natal region of South Africa, where Paulik had initially captured the reptile in a kraal. The snake was intended for immediate transport to Nambiti Private Game Reserve but instead staged an unexpected breakout at Paulik's residence.

The Initial Capture and Transport Process

Zam Paulik, a professional snake and bee handler who operates extensively in the Ladysmith and Bergville areas, successfully caught the large python on Friday, November 6. After securing the animal, he transported it to his home via the back of his bakkie. The handler placed the reptile into a specialized snake capture bag overnight to ensure its safety while he prepared for the next leg of its journey. This standard procedure was designed to keep the powerful reptile secure before the planned morning transit to Nambiti Conservancy.

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Unexpected Garage Escape and Hiding Strategy

When Paulik arrived at his garage the following morning to retrieve the python, he discovered the bag was empty. The African rock python had managed to work its way out of the specialized bag, demonstrating remarkable dexterity and strength. Once freed, the reptile did not flee immediately but instead concealed itself behind a set of heavy work benches in the garage. This hiding spot allowed the snake to remain undetected for a period, waiting for an opportunity or simply conserving energy while remaining hidden from view.

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The Recapture Effort and Handler Expertise

Locating the escaped python required considerable effort and skill from Zam Paulik. The handler had to navigate the garage space carefully to locate the reptile, which had successfully used the environment to avoid immediate detection. After finding the snake, Paulik managed to recapture it and safely return it to its containment bag. The successful recapture underscores the resourcefulness of these powerful reptiles, which can often overcome physical barriers that might seem secure to humans but are vulnerable to the strength and flexibility of a large python.

Final Destination at Nambiti Conservancy

Following the recapture, the African rock python was finally prepared for its intended journey to Nambiti Private Game Reserve. The incident serves as a stark reminder to wildlife professionals about the unpredictability of handling large reptiles, even when they appear fully contained. The reserve, located in the KwaZulu-Natal province, is now the final destination for this impressive animal, which will likely be integrated into its conservation or exhibition programs after this dramatic interlude in a garage.