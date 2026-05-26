African Nations Urge South Africa to Protect Their Citizens Amid Anti‑Immigration Unrest

South Africa's foreign ministry says African governments have raised safety concerns for their nationals as protests against illegal immigration intensify, urging diplomatic engagement and coordinated action to address irregular migration.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has confirmed that several African states have voiced serious concerns about the safety of their nationals living in South Africa amid a wave of unrest linked to protests against illegal immigration.

The minister responsible for foreign affairs, Ronald Lamola, has been in continuous dialogue with his counterparts across the continent since the emergence of what he described as a surge in anti‑foreign sentiment within the country. According to a spokesperson for the department, Seokolo, the minister has received numerous messages from African ambassadors accredited to South Africa, all of which underline the anxiety felt by expatriate communities and the diplomatic pressure to protect them.

In a recent interview with local broadcasters, Seokolo explained that Lamola has repeatedly called for calm, stressing that the situation has broader implications for South Africa's reputation and its relationships with neighbouring nations. He warned that any escalation could damage the strong ties that have historically existed between South Africa and its fellow African states. The minister has urged foreign governments to address their concerns through diplomatic channels rather than through public statements that might inflame tensions further.

During the Southern African Development Community foreign ministers retreat held in Mpumalanga, Lamola personally thanked those ministers who had reached out privately and used official avenues to express their worries. He outlined the steps his government is taking, emphasising that the issue of irregular migration is a shared challenge that requires cooperation among countries of origin, transit and destination.

The department also highlighted that law enforcement agencies have been directed to intervene wherever individuals take the law into their own hands, and that any acts of violence against foreign nationals will be condemned in the strongest terms. Coordination is ongoing between DIRCO, diplomatic missions and security services to monitor the situation and provide assistance to anyone who feels threatened.

In addition, senior ministers are engaging directly with the leaders of the protest marches to hear their grievances and explore possible solutions that balance security concerns with the rights of migrants. The government's message is clear: South Africa is committed to safeguarding all residents, regardless of nationality, while also seeking a coordinated regional response to the complex problem of irregular migration





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