Experts at the WBBA Broadband Development Congress in Cape Town call for a resilient terrestrial fibre network to support Africa's AI ambitions and reduce connectivity losses.

Delegates at the WBBA Broadband Development Congress (BDC) Africa 2026 in Cape Town have urgently called for the construction of a resilient terrestrial fibre backbone to connect Africa n nations directly. The call for infrastructure investment comes as the continent struggles with frequent network failures that threaten to stifle its emerging artificial intelligence ambitions. More than one hundred and fifty government officials and industry executives gathered under the theme Unlocking the Next Wave of Broadband Innovation with AI to address these critical connectivity gaps.

Addressing Network Fragility and Infrastructure Losses

Africa currently records more than one hundred thousand fibre cuts every year, causing significant economic and operational disruptions. Yongqiang Yuan, vice president of the optical business product line at Huawei, highlighted that every dollar invested in network resilience saves five dollars in losses. He emphasized that submarine and terrestrial cables must back each other up, while mesh backbone routes should provide alternative paths when a single cable is severed.

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Inland countries that rely on a single border link are particularly vulnerable, facing total connectivity loss after just one fibre cut. To close this infrastructure gap, Amu Maja, executive for carrier and global at Openserve, proposed an open-access terrestrial backbone linking national networks from north to south and east to west. Maja stated there is no reason a data centre in Nigeria cannot connect directly to a data centre in Ghana.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Borderless Connectivity

Dr Jacob Munodawafa, CEO of the Southern Africa Telecommunications Association, argued that networks must be designed to interconnect across borders. He advocated for a borderless design where automatic fault detection and traffic rerouting become standard capabilities. This shift requires a move away from isolated national networks toward a unified continental infrastructure.

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Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies South Africa and Botswana, demonstrated how predictive analytics can identify early warning signs of outages. His company uses these tools to shift traffic while crews repair faults, ensuring continuous service. Suleman warned that African AI models must be built for local languages and conditions, rather than relying on distant models that lack contextual understanding.

Energy Availability and National Expansion Strategies

South Africa hosts approximately seventy percent of the continent's data centre capacity, and Eskom chairman Dr Mteto Nyati confirmed the utility now has about six gigawatts of surplus daytime energy. Nyati stated that if businesses in mining and data centres are ready to grow, the energy is available to support them. This energy security is a crucial enabler for the sector's expansion.

Kenya's third National Broadband Strategy, running from 2027 to 2032, aims to add one hundred thousand kilometres of fibre to the existing seventy thousand kilometres. Washington Okoth, secretary for ICT infrastructure in Kenya's state department of ICT and the digital economy, noted this will lift broadband coverage from thirteen percent to sixty percent and connect six million households. The strategy was shaped by the ION-2030 targets.

Future Targets and Operational Milestones

Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation (TTCL) plans to cover all one hundred and thirty-nine districts by December 2026, having already reached about one hundred and twenty-five districts. About sixty percent of the national backbone is meshed for redundancy. TTCL director general Moremi Marwa announced that by April 2027, the operator expects to connect all eight of Tanzania's neighbours to the Indian Ocean.

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T TCL passed about three hundred and fifty thousand homes last year and is building about four hundred thousand more this year. The operator runs fibre along national electricity utility power poles, an approach Marwa encouraged others to adopt. More than four million African households were newly connected to fibre in the past year.

Latency Goals and Affordability Challenges

Yuan set specific latency targets of one millisecond within metro areas, five milliseconds nationally, and under twenty milliseconds to neighbouring countries. He also mandated one gigabit per second for every sector from schools to hospitals. Operators are following a three-phase path for homes: extending fibre, raising speeds, and improving home Wi-Fi.

One operator lifted packages from thirty megabits per second to three hundred megabits per second with only about seven percent new investment by reusing existing fibre. Dr Sunil Piyarlall, head of business development at Openserve, stressed that affordability remains the first test. He noted that intelligence is only as valuable as the connection that carries it, requiring open-access wholesale networks for smaller providers.