African Economic Integration Needs to be Accelerated in the Face of Growing Protectionism and a Fragmented Global Trading System

Wamkele Mene, the secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area, discussed the importance of accelerating African economic integration as the global climate of rising protectionism, geopolitical fractures, and erosion of the rules-based trading system become increasingly challenging. South Africa's successful ratification of the AfCFTA and its implementation under the second Guided Trade Initiative (GTI) show the progress being made towards economic integration. However, challenges like infrastructure deficits, high logistics costs, and limited access to trade finance remain.

The secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area , Wamkele Mene, said rising protectionism and the breakdown of the rules-based global trading system have made accelerating African economic integration more essential.

Mene emphasized that a more volatile global environment had strengthened the case for African economies to deepen regional trade links and reduce dependence on external demand. South Africa, as the first among the four Southern African Customs Union countries, began trading with 12 African countries under the preferential regime in January. Intra-African trade reached a record $220bn in 2024, and the figure is projected to climb to $230bn by 2027.

Meanwhile, there are challenges such as infrastructure deficits, logistics costs, customs fragmentation, and limited access to affordable trade finance that need to be addressed to support African economic integration





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African Continental Free Trade Area Rising Protectionism Global Trade South Africa Intra-African Trade Infrastructure Deficits Trade Finance

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