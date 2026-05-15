African Agenda, Budget, and Technological Role

This news text discusses the need for Africa to change the way it engages with itself and the rest of the world, particularly in building a sovereign research and development agenda. It also highlights South Africa's political parties' views on this year's budget, emphasizing the country's technological role and the need to address resources constraints faced by institutions responsible for innovation.

Africa must change the way it engages with itself and the rest of the world. It is crucial to build a sovereign research and development agenda by designing, funding, and leading research and development led by Africans.

South Africa's political parties viewed this year's budget as key in asserting the country's technological role in the world, emphasizing the need to become a sovereign producer of innovation, industrialization, and scientific advancement. Some political parties also mentioned tackling the unemployment crisis and resource constraints faced by institutions responsible for innovation





SABCNews / 🏆 37. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

African Agenda Budget South Africa Technological Role Resource Constraints

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa: Why Proudly South African Clothes Are Being Made in 'Sweatshops'92% of clothing manufacturers in Newcastle do not comply with Bargaining Council rules, says the council's lawyer

Read more »

Africa: TrustAfrica Sparks Reflection on Governance and Democracy in AfricaTrustAfrica Sparks Reflection on Governance and Democracy in Africa

Read more »

Africa CDC Announces Results of African Pooled Procurement Mechanism (APPM) Tender for Essential Rmnch MedicinesPress Release - The (Africa CDC) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its first African Pooled Procurement Mechanism (APPM) tender for essential medicines for Reproductive, Maternal, and Newborn Health (RMNCH), covering 10 priority products across 10 African Union Member States.

Read more »

Africa: Macron Announces Paris Funding Conference to Support African Peace EffortsA conference on financing the African Union's peace efforts will be held in Paris by the end of this year, French President Emmanuel Macron said while on a visit to Ethiopia.

Read more »