Africa Tech Festival Unites 400 Speakers in Cape Town for 2026

The first unified Africa Tech Festival convenes in Cape Town from 17 to 19 November 2026. Discover how six key pillars reshape the continental technology landscape.

The first Africa Tech Festival, established as a single connected programme, takes place in Cape Town from 17 to 19 November 2026. This major industry event operates at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and features more than 400 speakers across nine stages. Preliminary VIP and partner events commence on 16 November 2026 ahead of the main agenda.

The festival traces its origins to 1997 when it launched as AfricaCom. Over 29 years, discussions have expanded from basic connectivity to encompass data centres, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, start-ups, and cloud-based enterprise restructuring. The 2026 iteration consolidates these distinct elements under one name to reflect their increasing interconnectedness.

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Unified Programme Structure And Six Pillars

The 2026 agenda is organized around six core pillars: Telecoms and Connectivity, Data Centres, AI, Cybersecurity, Start-ups, and Digital Transformation. Organizers designed this structure to mirror how AI relies on connectivity and cloud infrastructure while digital transformation intersects with cybersecurity and investment. Attendees can explore individual pillars in depth or trace business challenges across multiple stages.

The programme includes more than 100 sessions spread across nine stages. Four new stages were introduced for 2026 to address specific market demands. These new areas cover Next Gen Networks focusing on satellite, 4G, 5G, and AI-driven optimization, as well as Future of Fibre, Data Centres and Cloud Services, and AI-Enabled Telco. A dedicated Fintech stage also addresses financing and digital financial services.

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Stakeholder Positions And Keynote Insights

Headline keynotes run in a separate auditorium and address critical strategic questions for the continent. One prominent session titled Beyond Adoption asks how Africa can become an AI producer rather than just a consumer. Carrol Chang, CEO of Andela, and Jade Abbott, co-founder of Lelapa AI, will lead this discussion on Tuesday 17 November between 11:05 am and 11:40 am.

Government officials also participate directly in the ecosystem dialogue. Solly Malatsi, South Africa's minister of communications and digital technologies, joins ministers from Ghana and Botswana to place policy in rooms with the businesses it affects. Corporate leaders provide industry perspectives including Charles Molapisi of MTN Group, Wole Abu of Equinix, Emmanuel Lubanzadio of OpenAI, Kerissa Varma of Microsoft, and Mohammed Merej Khan of Ecobank Group.

Hands-On Learning And Investment Forums

Masterclasses offer 60-minute practical sessions for a maximum of 30 participants. These are led by one to three specialists and require booking through the event app. Rooms on the expo floor focus on data centres and connectivity, while the Nerina Room covers AI and digital transformation. The Infrastructure Investment Forum connects investors with industry leaders regarding Africa's digital future.

The M-Pesa Innovation Safari is a new hackathon developed with M-Pesa Africa. This initiative helps developers and early-stage fintech founders tackle real challenges like cross-border commerce and AI-driven mobile money services. Additional forums include the Connected Industries Forum and Women in Tech leadership tracks.

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Talent Development And Networking Opportunities

Qualcomm's Pitch Showcase and the Next Gen Talent track backed by Naspers Labs support founders and early-career professionals. New ATF Community Meet-ups bring together banking, cybersecurity, and fintech experts for targeted networking. MTN MoMo sponsors a fintech private briefing for operators and investors.

Roundtables allow smaller groups to discuss operator and partner challenges in dedicated rooms. The event aims to foster real connection beyond high-level discussions. Attendees can engage with specialized communities through these structured interactions alongside the broader conference programme.