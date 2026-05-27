Africa Surpasses Europe and North America in PwC AI Fitness Index but Trails Global Leaders in Returns

African companies score higher than European and North American counterparts on PwC's new AI Fitness Index yet trail global leaders in AI-driven financial returns, revealing a gap between adoption and execution at scale.

Africa n companies have outperformed their European and North American counterparts on PwC's new AI Fitness Index, scoring 5.7 out of 10 compared to 5.5 for Europe and 5.1 for North America.

However, they still trail global AI leaders on every meaningful measure of return, raising questions about whether the continent's largest companies are moving fast enough to capitalize on artificial intelligence. PwC surveyed 1,217 large companies globally, including 85 in Africa. The firm noted that the gap between Africa and AI leaders is not in adoption but in execution at scale.

While 82% of African firms are running AI pilots, nearly matching the 88% rate of global frontrunners, the challenge lies in scaling those pilots into impactful, revenue-generating operations. The most AI-fit companies generate 7.2 times greater AI-driven performance than others, and the top 20% capture 74% of all AI-driven financial returns. Africa is on the wrong side of this distribution. Investment levels explain part of the gap.

Median AI spend in Africa is 2% of revenue, compared to 5% among AI leaders. Only 32% of African firms believe their current AI investment is sufficient, versus 55% among market leaders. PwC's earlier Africa CEO Survey put the figure even lower, at 26%. The widest single gap in the study is on industry convergence - the use of AI to compete across traditional sector boundaries.

Africa scores 5.8 on this measure against 7.1 for AI leaders. PwC argues that this matters disproportionately in Africa, where many of the largest growth opportunities sit at the intersection of sectors such as banking and telecoms in financial inclusion, energy and mining in power access, and logistics and finance in agriculture. Workforce data provide a mixed picture.

PwC's Africa Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey found that 64% of African workers have used AI at work in the past 12 months, above the global average of 54%. Some 76% said generative AI improves the quality of their work. Yet only 36% of African organisations say their employees trust AI-generated insights enough to act on them, against 60% among leaders.

The report attributes part of the execution gap to operating context: African business leaders have learned to make strategic decisions under constraints, and years of macroeconomic and regulatory turbulence have produced a corporate culture that prizes stability over reinvention - a posture that may now be holding back AI-driven growth. PwC's prescription - spend more, scale faster - comes with risks.

Jason Harrison, chief operating officer of creative company Up&Up Group, noted in a recent interview that there is a disconnect between the promises of AI's transformative capabilities and the reality on the ground. Many organisations ramp up capital expenditure only to see no return on investment. The findings suggest that while Africa has made strides in AI adoption, the continent still faces significant hurdles in translating that adoption into tangible business outcomes.

Closing the execution gap will require not only increased investment but also a shift in corporate culture, workforce trust, and strategic focus on cross-sectoral applications





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