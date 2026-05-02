Africa Shines on Day 1 of World Athletics Relays, Securing Qualification Spots

African nations made a strong start at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026, achieving world and continental records and securing qualification for the World Athletics Championships Beijing 2027. Highlights include impressive performances from South Africa, Kenya, Botswana, and Nigeria.

The Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026 commenced on Saturday with a resounding display of athleticism from Africa n nations, marking a powerful start to the qualification battles for the World Athletics Championships Beijing 2027 .

The event, held at a vibrant National Stadium in Gaborone, witnessed a day filled with record-breaking performances, continental achievements, and successful qualification bids, solidifying Africa’s growing prowess in both sprint and long-distance relay events. The atmosphere was electric, fueled by enthusiastic crowds and the high stakes of securing a place at the upcoming World Championships. Several African teams demonstrated significant improvements in baton exchanges and overall race strategy, areas that have historically required development on the continent.

The competition was fierce, with established relay powerhouses like Jamaica and Great Britain setting the pace, but African nations consistently rose to the challenge, showcasing their determination and potential. The opening day was punctuated by dramatic moments, most notably in the mixed 4x100m relay where world records tumbled. Canada initially set a new benchmark of 40.07 seconds, but Jamaica swiftly surpassed it with a stunning time of 39.99 seconds – the first-ever sub-40-second performance in the event.

Nigeria also made a strong statement, securing automatic qualification with a composed and efficient run, highlighting the rising influence of West African nations in mixed sprint relays. While Botswana’s mixed quartet didn’t advance to the next round, their participation in the final heat significantly boosted the home crowd’s morale and set a positive tone for the rest of the competition.

In the mixed 4x400m relay, Kenya delivered a standout performance, finishing second in their heat and shattering the area record with a time of 3:09.87, guaranteeing their spot in Beijing 2027. This achievement underscored Kenya’s expanding capabilities beyond their traditional middle-distance strengths and into the realm of structured relay racing. South Africa also demonstrated competitive strength in this demanding event, showcasing a blend of endurance and speed.

The improved baton execution across African teams was particularly noteworthy, indicating a focused effort on refining this crucial aspect of relay racing. Further successes came in the men’s and women’s 4x100m heats. South Africa reaffirmed their status as a leading sprint relay nation, comfortably qualifying from their heat.

Botswana, running before a fervent home audience, secured second place behind the USA with a time of 37.96 seconds, a performance characterized by both speed and precise baton work, igniting celebrations throughout the stadium. This result highlighted Botswana’s emergence as a sprint force, building on recent individual successes. In the women’s 4x100m, while Jamaica led the heats with the fastest overall time, African nations focused on securing qualification positions, demonstrating the growing depth in African women’s sprinting.

Several teams are poised to compete in Sunday’s additional qualification round, where every fraction of a second will be critical. The women’s 4x400m saw African teams remaining competitive, staying within striking distance of qualification, while the men’s 4x400m witnessed both Botswana and South Africa progressing to the next stage, maintaining medal hopes. Botswana’s performance of 2:57.52 in their heat, finishing second behind Australia and ahead of the Netherlands, further exemplified their growing strength in the one-lap discipline.

Overall, Day 1 of the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026 was a resounding success for African athletics, showcasing the continent’s rising talent and determination on the global stage





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