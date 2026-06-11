Africa's Rural Communities Face the Largest Disparities in Mobile Internet Gender Gaps

The report reveals that more than 810 million women across low- and middle-income countries remain offline, with Sub-Saharan Africa recording one of the world's widest mobile internet gender gaps. The findings highlight significant implications for Africa, and the challenges facing governments, mobile operators, and development agencies seeking to expand digital inclusion.

Africa ’s rural communities face the largest disparities, with mobile internet gender gaps significantly wider outside urban centres. More than 810 million women across low- and middle-income countries remain offline, with Sub-Saharan Africa recording one of the world's widest mobile internet gender gaps.

The report reveals that of the 810 million women who remain offline globally, more than two-thirds live in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. The findings highlight significant implications for Africa, and the challenges facing governments, mobile operators, and development agencies seeking to expand digital inclusion. The mobile internet gender gap stands at 26% in Sub-Saharan Africa, second only to South Asia's 25%. The divide becomes even more pronounced outside major cities.

Smartphone ownership remains a major obstacle to digital inclusion, with women across LMICs 13% less likely to own a smartphone than men. The report identifies affordability, literacy, and digital skills as the leading barriers preventing women from getting online. Despite growing awareness of mobile internet and its benefits, women continue to face multiple barriers to meaningful participation in the digital economy. Addressing rural gender gaps is essential to advancing digital inclusion for women overall.

In particular, women who live in rural areas tend to have limited physical access to essential services and may have the most to gain from better access to mobile and mobile internet. Addressing gender gaps in mobile ownership, particularly of smartphones, and in mobile internet use can help women in rural areas benefit from these digital technologies to the same extent as men.

Claire Sibthorpe, head of digital inclusion at the GSMA, warns that progress is not happening quickly enough and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence risk creating new forms of digital exclusion. While there has been a slow narrowing of the mobile gender gap since 2022, much more is needed to address the persistent and significant gender gaps in mobile internet adoption and use.

We live in an increasingly digital world and the proliferation of technologies such as AI are creating greater digital divides and inequities, elevating the need to ensure digital inclusion for all





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Africa Rural Communities Mobile Internet Gender Gaps Digital Inclusion Women Mobile Internet Adoption Smartphones Rural Areas Urban Areas Sub-Saharan Africa South Asia Mobile Internet Gender Gap Mobile Internet Adoption Digital Skills Literacy Barriers Digital Economy Rural Gender Gaps Digital Inclusion Mobile Internet Women Men Smartphones Rural Areas Urban Areas Sub-Saharan Africa South Asia Mobile Internet Gender Gap Mobile Internet Adoption Digital Skills Literacy Barriers Digital Economy Rural Gender Gaps Digital Inclusion Mobile Internet Women Men Smartphones Rural Areas Urban Areas Sub-Saharan Africa South Asia Mobile Internet Gender Gap Mobile Internet Adoption Digital Skills Literacy Barriers Digital Economy Rural Gender Gaps Digital Inclusion Mobile Internet Women Men Smartphones Rural Areas Urban Areas Sub-Saharan Africa South Asia Mobile Internet Gender Gap Mobile Internet Adoption Digital Skills Literacy Barriers Digital Economy Rural Gender Gaps Digital Inclusion Mobile Internet Women Men Smartphones Rural Areas Urban Areas Sub-Saharan Africa South Asia Mobile Internet Gender Gap Mobile Internet Adoption Digital Skills Literacy Barriers Digital Economy Rural Gender Gaps Digital Inclusion Mobile Internet Women Men Smartphones Rural Areas Urban Areas Sub-Saharan Africa South Asia Mobile Internet Gender Gap Mobile Internet Adoption Digital Skills Literacy Barriers Digital Economy Rural Gender Gaps Digital Inclusion Mobile Internet Women Men Smartphones Rural Areas Urban Areas Sub-Saharan Africa South Asia Mobile Internet Gender Gap Mobile Internet Adoption Digital Skills Literacy Barriers Digital Economy Rural Gender Gaps Digital Inclusion Mobile Internet Women Men Smartphones Rural Areas Urban Areas Sub-Saharan Africa South Asia Mobile Internet Gender Gap Mobile Internet Adoption Digital Skills Literacy Barriers Digital Economy Rural Gender Gaps Digital Inclusion Mobile Internet Women Men Smartphones Rural Areas Urban Areas Sub-Saharan Africa South Asia

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