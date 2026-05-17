Africa's need to discuss making retirement attractive for presidents

The text highlights the dangers of leaders staying in power too long, how it leads to economic stagnation, corruption, and instability, and the continent's need to seriously discuss making retirement attractive for presidents to ensure stability and growth.

The death of former Botswana president Festus Mogae should force Africa into an uncomfortable but necessary conversation: why does staying too long in power so often end badly on our continent ?

Mogae belonged to a rare generation of African leaders who understood that leadership is temporary but institutions must endure. He served, governed, and stepped aside. Botswana continued functioning. Its economy did not collapse because one man left office.

Its democracy did not descend into chaos. Life moved on because the country was bigger than the presidency





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Africans Leaders Power Staying Too Long End Badly On Our Continent Corruption Instability Needing Discussion Retiring Attractive Transition Institutional Checks Serving Millions Of Citizens Serving Millions Of Citizens

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