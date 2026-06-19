Africa's most iconic football kits: A ranking of the continent's best

BBC Sport Africa has picked 10 of the continent's best football kits for you to rank. From Zaire's bold 1974 kit to Senegal's baggy 2002 shirt, each one has its own unique story to tell.

Africa has had its fair share of colourful and iconic football kits, and BBC Sport Africa has picked 10 of the continent's best for you to rank.

From Zaire's bold 1974 kit to Senegal's baggy 2002 shirt, each one has its own unique story to tell. The oldest and possibly boldest of the kits is Zaire's 1974 jersey, which featured the country's name and the team's Leopards nickname on the chest.

While the shirt was very much of its time, with a big collar and deep V-neck, it was the decision to put both the name of the country and the team's logo on the chest that really made it stand out. Zaire's tournament 52 years ago was a disaster, with a 9-0 hammering at the hands of Yugoslavia, but at least the kit was anything but.

Algeria's 1982 kit copied Zaire by having the name of the country written on the front in Arabic script, and was manufactured by state-owned clothing firm Sonitex. The company is defunct now, so there's no copyright protection on the design, hence many smaller clothing companies copying and selling it in Algeria and to the diaspora.

Cameroon's run to the quarter-finals of Italia '90 was memorable for many reasons, including their 1-0 victory over holders Argentina in the tournament's opening match and Roger Milla's corner-flag wiggle. Aged 38, the veteran striker was called out of retirement by President Paul Biya and bagged four goals to inspire his dancing celebration. The shirt had an iconic lion roaring on the chest, which to many was a symbol of pride, courage and determination.

Nigeria made their first World Cup appearance in 1994, when a dancing Daniel Amokachi made his name scoring goals against Bulgaria and Greece. They wore it again for the 2-0 victory over Greece, meaning they won both games while playing in away colors and lost against Argentina and Italy when sporting their green home kit. South Africa qualified for their first World Cup at France 1998, with Quinton Fortune among the team's star players.

This geometric classic was an update on the much-loved shirt worn by South Africa as they claimed Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) glory on home soil in 1996. They wore it in all three World Cup group games, but failed to win any of them on their maiden appearance. Cameroon were forced to add black sleeves to their 2002 jersey after Fifa ruled that the sleeveless version broke World Cup rules.

Originally released as a basketball-style vest, the Indomitable Lions wore the sleeveless version as they romped to the Afcon title in February 2002. The players didn't know they would play with a shirt with no sleeves, and when they came to the dressing room they said, 'Wow, this is a new generation of shirt'. When they went on to the pitch the world was watching and it became famous.

But Fifa were having none of it and forced Cameroon to add black sleeves for the World Cup three months later. Senegal's Teranga Lions' first ever game at the finals saw them shock holders France 1-0 in Seoul, with Papa Bouba Diop grabbing the winner. A giant figure in midfield, he was famously nicknamed 'The Wardrobe' due to his size, but even on him the baggy fit meant the shirt looked big.

These kits have become iconic symbols of African football, and each one has its own unique story to tell. From Zaire's bold 1974 kit to Senegal's baggy 2002 shirt, they are a reminder of the continent's rich football heritage. They have been worn by some of the greatest players of all time, and have become an integral part of African football culture.

They are a symbol of pride, courage and determination, and continue to inspire new generations of footballers and fans alike. They are a reminder of the continent's rich football heritage, and a testament to the passion and dedication of African footballers and fans. They are a symbol of the continent's rich football culture, and a reminder of the importance of football in African society.

They are a testament to the creativity and innovation of African football designers, and a reminder of the importance of football in African culture. They are a symbol of the continent's rich football history, and a reminder of the importance of preserving and celebrating African football heritage





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African Football Iconic Kits Zaire Algeria Cameroon Nigeria South Africa Senegal Football Heritage Creativity Innovation

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