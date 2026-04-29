Africa's Landscapes Hold Key to Significant Climate Solutions

Improved land management practices across Africa’s savannas, grasslands, and shrublands could unlock a major climate opportunity, storing up to 11 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050 while boosting rural economies and food security. The roadmap emphasizes the need for African-led solutions grounded in local ecological knowledge.

Forgotten your password? Simply enter your username or email address, and a password reset link will be delivered directly to your inbox. Beyond this digital convenience, a significant opportunity to address climate change and bolster rural economies lies within the vast savannas, grasslands, and shrublands of Africa .

Covering nearly 70% of sub-Saharan Africa, these landscapes are often wrongly perceived as degraded or unimportant in global climate discussions. However, a new roadmap reveals a different story: these are dynamic, functioning ecosystems, shaped over centuries by the interplay of grazing animals, controlled fires, and rainfall patterns, and are vital for both biodiversity and the livelihoods of millions.

The analysis highlights that improved livestock management, particularly through rotational grazing, and the strategic use of prescribed burning, could sequester up to 11 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050. This represents approximately one-fifth of current annual global emissions, and crucially, can be achieved not through expensive, unproven technologies, but by refining existing land management practices. This potential is rooted in a broader shift in perspective, recognizing Africa’s crucial role in climate solutions.

Despite contributing only around 4% of global emissions, Africa bears a disproportionate burden of climate change impacts, including frequent droughts, devastating floods, and accelerating land degradation. The roadmap estimates that coordinated, ecosystem-based interventions across sub-Saharan Africa could mitigate up to 1.6 gigatons of carbon annually between 2026 and 2050, simultaneously strengthening food security, protecting biodiversity, and ensuring water resources.

Conservation International’s chief field officer in Africa emphasizes that this initiative aims to move Africa from being an afterthought in global climate policy to a central player, demonstrating that economic growth and climate action are not mutually exclusive. The report underscores the importance of inclusive implementation, acknowledging that successful climate solutions must be deeply rooted in the realities of African life and traditional ecological knowledge.

Researchers at Wits’ Fefa programme stress that climate solutions in Africa cannot be divorced from how people interact with and manage their natural environment. The roadmap isn’t merely about identifying technical possibilities; it’s about grounding climate action in African ecological contexts and knowledge systems. It advocates for solutions that reflect the diverse ways landscapes are used and cautions against applying uniform interventions that disregard ecosystem variations.

The report identifies sustainable livestock and fire management as the most significant mitigation opportunity, challenging the notion that grazing is inherently harmful. Instead, it demonstrates that outcomes depend on factors like timing, animal movement, and allowing vegetation to recover. Planned rotational grazing allows vegetation to regenerate, increases soil carbon, and enhances grassland diversity. Similarly, controlled burning, used as an ecological tool, maintains ecosystem balance and reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

Programs already exist that work with pastoral communities to implement planned grazing, remove invasive species, and improve livestock health and market access, demonstrating the synergy between ecological restoration and improved livelihoods. Beyond rangelands, the roadmap explores restoration opportunities in forests, wetlands, and freshwater systems, estimating a potential carbon capture of up to eight gigatons by 2050, alongside benefits for water security and disaster risk reduction.

Addressing food systems is also critical, as approximately a quarter of sub-Saharan Africa’s population faced acute food insecurity in 2024, a situation expected to worsen with population growth. Agriculture is both a significant source of emissions and highly vulnerable to climate shocks, necessitating increased food production with reduced environmental impact.

Climate-smart and regenerative agriculture practices, scaled across half of Africa’s smallholder farms, could prevent up to 6.5 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050, while simultaneously improving yields and creating jobs





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Africa Climate Change Land Management Livestock Fire Management Carbon Sequestration Food Security Ecosystem Restoration Regenerative Agriculture

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