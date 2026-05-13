Africa is Closer Than Ever to Achieving Pelé's Prediction, as Teams from the Continent Are More Competent and Experienced in the World Cup

Morocco's historic achievements and recent successes by teams like Senegal and Ivory Coast have shown that Africa is getting closer to fulfilling the prediction made by Brazilian great Pelé. This is due to the increasing number of African players playing in Europe, improving youth development systems, and the general competitiveness of teams from the continent.

Morocco set a new standard for Africa when they reached the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, the furthest any team from the continent had gone in the global showpiece tournament.

They are back to try again at the 2026 finals, part of a record 10 sides from Africa at the expanded 48-team tournament, the second-most from a single confederation after Europe (16). Brazilian great Pelé famously said he believed an African side would win the World Cup by the year 2000. That has not happened, but Morocco’s form and the excellence shown by the likes of Senegal and Ivory Coast in recent years suggest teams are getting closer.

With more players from African national teams now plying their trade in Europe than ever, and many having been developed through high-quality youth systems in France, Spain and the Netherlands, the gap is closing fast with the rest of the world. Teams from Africa are more competitive than ever..





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World Cup Africa Competition Competency Pelé's Prediction African Teams Competition Improvement

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Africa is Closer Than Ever to Achieving Pelé's Prediction, as Teams from the Continent Are More Competent and Experienced in the World CupMorocco's historic achievements and recent successes by teams like Senegal and Ivory Coast have shown that Africa is getting closer to fulfilling the prediction made by Brazilian great Pelé. This is due to the increasing number of African players playing in Europe, improving youth development systems, and the general competitiveness of teams from the continent.

Read more »