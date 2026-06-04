Africa Choice Awards nominees announced

The Africa Choice Awards have announced their nominees for the seventh edition of the awards. The ceremony will be held in South Africa for the first time and will feature a range of categories and nominees.

South Africa n actors Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku and Bonko Khoza are among the nominees for the seventh edition of the Africa Choice Awards . The nominations were recently announced at a media briefing held at Bryanston Rockets in Johannesburg.

This year's awards mark the first time the pan-African event will be hosted in South Africa. Nokwe-Mseleku received a nomination in the Most Promising Female Star category, while Khoza is nominated for Male Movie Star of the Year, alongside Vuyo Dabula, Sphamandla Dhludhlu and Abdul Khoza. Several South African personalities and brands were recognised across 30 categories.

They include Bontle Modiselle and Lasizwe Dambuza for Social Star of the Year, Mo Flava and Zanele Potelwa for OAP of the Year, and Dawn Thandeka King and Kgomotso Christopher for Female Movie Star of the Year. Other nominees include Linda Sokhulu, Lerato Mvelase, Thembi Seete and Gaisang Noge in the Female TV Star of the Year category, while Prince Grootboom, Clint Brink, Lunga Shabalala and Sandile Mahlangu are among the nominees for Male TV Star of the Year.

According to organisers, nominees were selected through public submissions and an evaluation process conducted by an independent panel of media and industry professionals from six African countries. The main Africa Choice Awards ceremony is scheduled for September 2026. Organisers said the exact date will be announced at a later stage





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Africa Choice Awards Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku Bonko Khoza Bryanston Rockets South Africa

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