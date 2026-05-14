Africa CEO Forum: Private Sector, Governments Walk Together Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Growth

The Africa CEO Forum, held in Kigali, is a city that reflects the order, innovation, and ambition shaping Africa's future. The forum is tackling pressing issues, including youth unemployment, and there is a concerted effort to look at practical commitments the private sector is prepared to make. The private sector and governments can walk together towards a more sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

accelerated investment and private sector-led growth Kigali ’s pristine streets are a fitting path to the Africa CEO Forum, a city that is reflecting the order, innovation and ambition shaping Africa’s future.

And there is the hope that the private sector and governments can walk together towards a more sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Each one of the people in this room and beyond have something to contribute and to benefit from the continent. The continent has a lot that is not being put to good use and it is up to us to rise to that level, says Kagame. The Forum is tackling pressing issues including youth unemployment.

There seems to be a concerted effort to look at practical commitments the private sector is prepared to make. I’m of the view that the youth are actually waiting for us, for governments and business, the youth have the ideas and it is not the old way of doing business; it is start-ups, it is AI, it is digitalisation and that is going to drive the role young people play in the economy, says SA B20 Sherpa, Cas Coovadia.

B20 Sherpa, Cass Coovadia, says there are great benefits that could be earned through Africa working together and promoting intra Africa trade. It is sustainable technical expertise, how we create market linkages for SMEs, so all of that needs to come into play. You get a sense at this forum that Africa is trying to drum to its own beat with governments and the private sector moving in rhythm to build a stronger, self-driven economy.

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Africa CEO Forum Kigali Private Sector-Led Growth Sustainable And Inclusive Economic Growth Youth Unemployment SA B20 Sherpa Intra Africa Trade Sustainable Technical Expertise Small And Medium Enterprises

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa: Unemployment Rate Surges Amid Middle East War and Job CutsThe labour federation Cosatu, critical of the government, blames the increased unemployment on the ongoing Middle East war and warns that it poses a danger to the country.

Read more »

SA absent as France pivots Africa strategy eastwardsNairobi summit draws €23bn in pledges as Paris seeks new influence beyond francophone allies

Read more »

South Africa's Immigration Debate Intensifies, Undermining Social CohesionThe immigration debate in South Africa is intensifying, with tensions arising from the perception of widespread illegal immigration. This debate must be approached with the imperative of safeguarding social cohesion, as South Africa is already under strain with low trust between communities and institutions. The challenge lies in managing the issue effectively, with credible enforcement of immigration and labour laws, efforts to reduce economic exclusion, and sustained initiatives to rebuild social trust being key elements.

Read more »

African SMEs face finance, fragmentation and succession crisis, warns IFC chiefAt the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Makhtar Diop calls for bold investment, private sector leadership and structural reforms

Read more »