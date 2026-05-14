Africa CEO Forum Gathers Continental Leaders in Kigali to Drive Economic Growth

High-level leaders and business executives convene in Kigali for the Africa CEO Forum to discuss shared ownership and scaling African enterprises for sustainable growth.

The city of Kigali has transformed into a center of global economic diplomacy as the Africa CEO Forum begins its proceedings. The event commenced with the high-profile arrival of Guinea President Mamadi Doumbouya and the Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire, Robert Beugré Mambé, on May 12.

Their presence underscores the critical importance of state-level engagement in the continent's quest for sustainable development. Joining them is a distinguished roster of African leadership, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, and President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique. This gathering of heads of state serves as a powerful signal that the political will is aligning with economic imperatives to foster a more integrated and prosperous African market.

Beyond the political elite, the forum is a massive convergence of corporate power and entrepreneurial spirit. With an anticipated attendance of over 2,800 participants, the event is one of the most significant private sector gatherings on the continent. The scale of the event is highlighted by the presence of more than 1,000 CEOs and representatives from over 1,200 companies.

These leaders represent a wide array of industries, from finance and technology to infrastructure and energy, all seeking ways to navigate the complexities of the African business landscape. The forum provides a unique platform where the architects of government policy meet the drivers of industry, facilitating a dialogue that is essential for removing barriers to trade and improving the ease of doing business across borders.

Central to this year's deliberations is the provocative theme, 'Scale or Fail: Why Africa must embrace shared ownership.

' This theme addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing African enterprises: the difficulty of scaling small and medium-sized businesses into regional or global champions. The concept of shared ownership is positioned as a strategic solution, encouraging a model where risks and rewards are distributed among a broader base of stakeholders. By embracing this approach, African companies can potentially access more capital, improve corporate governance, and create more sustainable growth paths.

The discussions are designed to move beyond theoretical debates and toward practical business negotiations and policy changes that can realistically support the expansion of local enterprises. One of the most anticipated segments of the forum is the presidential panel. In this session, the heads of state will move from diplomatic protocol to active economic planning, discussing major priorities that can drive growth and investment.

The focus will be on how governments can create an enabling environment that encourages the private sector to invest in long-term infrastructure and human capital. This synergy between public policy and private capital is viewed as the only viable way to achieve the ambitious goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area. By aligning national interests with corporate strategies, the leaders hope to spark a wave of investment that creates jobs and reduces the continent's reliance on external aid.

The institutional framework of the forum is equally impressive, having been established by the Jeune Afrique Media Group and co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group. This partnership blends the journalistic reach and analytical depth of Jeune Afrique with the financial expertise and global network of the IFC. Together, they have created an ecosystem that not only identifies economic opportunities but also provides the necessary financial tools and policy frameworks to realize them.

The forum's permanent structure ensures that the conversations started in Kigali lead to actionable results and long-term partnerships that transcend the duration of the event. Ultimately, the Africa CEO Forum represents more than just a meeting of minds; it is a strategic effort to redefine the economic trajectory of the continent. By bringing together the highest levels of government and the most influential business leaders, the event seeks to build a cohesive strategy for African economic sovereignty.

As the participants engage in executive discussions and policy debates, the overarching goal remains clear: to ensure that African enterprises do not just survive but scale to meet the demands of a growing global economy. The outcomes of these negotiations in Kigali are expected to ripple across the continent, influencing how investments are made and how businesses are grown for years to come





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