Industry leaders warn that frequent fibre cuts and high costs threaten Africa's AI ambitions during the WBBA Congress in Cape Town despite surplus energy.

Industry experts gathering at the WBBA Broadband Development Congress Africa 2026 in Cape Town have issued a stark warning regarding the continent's artificial intelligence trajectory. The event revealed that persistent vulnerabilities in broadband infrastructure pose a significant threat to Africa's ability to compete in the global AI race. Delegates emphasized that the reliability of digital connections is now the primary bottleneck for technological advancement across the region.

Network Resilience and Financial Losses

Huawei Vice President Yongqiang Yuan presented alarming statistics during the congress regarding the fragility of current network systems. He noted that Africa experiences more than 100,000 fibre cuts annually, creating frequent disconnections for millions of users. Yuan argued that these physical vulnerabilities directly undermine economic stability and digital growth efforts.

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The executive provided a clear economic justification for upgrading infrastructure durability. He stated that every single dollar invested in improving network resilience saves five dollars in associated losses. This ratio highlights the urgent need for capital allocation toward stronger physical links rather than just software solutions.

Direct Regional Data Exchange Needed

Amu Maja, an executive at Openserve, called for the creation of a comprehensive continent-wide terrestrial fibre backbone. He argued that African countries currently suffer from inefficient routing that relies on indirect international paths. Maja specifically suggested that a data centre in Nigeria should be able to connect directly to a facility in Ghana.

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This proposed direct connection model would eliminate unnecessary latency and reduce dependency on external infrastructure. By allowing countries to exchange data locally, the region could build a more robust and self-sufficient digital ecosystem. Such a network would significantly improve reliability for businesses operating across borders.

Local AI Models Versus Imported Tools

Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies in South Africa and Botswana, cautioned against reliance on foreign developed AI systems. He asserted that African nations must develop tools that specifically reflect local realities and cultural contexts. Suleman rejected the notion that imported models are sufficient for addressing unique regional challenges.

He emphasized that external algorithms often fail to understand the specific nuances of African markets and societies. Developing indigenous AI capabilities is essential for creating solutions that are relevant and effective. This approach ensures that technology serves the actual needs of the local population.

Energy Surplus and Connectivity Gaps

Dr Mteto Nyati, chairman of Eskom, addressed the power requirements for growing data centre operations. He confirmed that South Africa currently possesses surplus electricity available to support energy-intensive industries. Nyati indicated that mining companies and data centre operators ready to expand have sufficient energy supply to meet their needs.

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However, Dr Sunil Piyarlall of Openserve highlighted that energy availability does not solve the broader accessibility crisis. He stated that intelligence is only as valuable as the connection that carries it. In many parts of Africa, the immediate priority remains achieving dependable and affordable internet access for the general public.

Future Digital Infrastructure Priorities

Delegates at the congress agreed that closing connectivity gaps is critical for the continent's long-term success. While investments in fibre optics and AI continue to grow, millions remain vulnerable to network disruptions. The consensus among speakers was that reliability and affordability must take precedence over other technological ambitions.

The event concluded with a clear directive for policymakers and investors to focus on foundational infrastructure. Without a resilient and accessible network, the potential benefits of artificial intelligence will remain out of reach for most citizens. The digital future of Africa depends on bridging these fundamental infrastructure divides immediately.