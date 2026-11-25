Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett explains how toxic stress from childhood adversity affects brain development and long-term health, urging adults to provide stable support.

Affinity Health, a prominent provider of high-quality health cover, is currently launching an awareness campaign focused on toxic stress and the profound effects of prolonged childhood adversity. The organization highlights that severe or ongoing hardship, when lacking support from stable and caring adults, can significantly alter a child's brain architecture, behavior, and long-term health outcomes.

Understanding The Difference In Stress Types

Stress is a normal part of childhood, but not all stress is harmful. Positive stress includes manageable events like starting school or visiting a doctor, where a child usually settles quickly with support from a caring adult. Negative stress may follow more serious events such as the death of a loved one or family separation, yet supportive relationships often help the child cope and recover effectively.

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Toxic stress is distinct from these other forms. It develops when a child experiences severe or ongoing adversity without enough support from a stable, caring adult. Potential causes include abuse, neglect, violence, food insecurity, serious financial hardship, or living with a caregiver affected by untreated mental illness or substance misuse.

The Biological Mechanism Of Prolonged Stress

When a child feels frightened or unsafe, the body releases stress hormones, causing the heart to beat faster, breathing to speed up, and blood pressure to rise. This response is useful in emergencies, but prolonged exposure keeps the body on high alert. Over time, this state affects the developing brain, the immune system, and how the body responds to future stress.

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This constant feeling of being unsafe impacts how a child thinks, learns, and handles emotions. They may struggle to concentrate, remember things, follow instructions, or manage their behavior. Adults might mistake this reaction for laziness or bad discipline, but it is often a response to feeling unsafe, affecting schoolwork and relationships.

Murray Hewlett On The Vital Role Of Caregivers

Murray Hewlett, the CEO of Affinity Health, emphasizes that toxic stress is more than just a child feeling worried or having a difficult day. He states that it generally develops when a child faces ongoing hardship without the protection of safe, stable, and supportive relationships, which is why he believes caring adults play such a vital role in mitigation.

While toxic stress does not determine a child's future, research links childhood adversity to higher risks of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress symptoms, and difficulties at school. Children may also exhibit frequent headaches or stomach aches. However, poor outcomes are not inevitable, and many children develop resilience with proper intervention.

Strategies For Building Resilience And Support

Children cope better with stress when they have a caring adult they can trust. Parents and caregivers can provide this support by listening calmly without blaming or judging the child. Using simple, age-appropriate language to explain situations helps, while responsive interactions like offering comfort build necessary brain connections.

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Parents should consult a healthcare professional if changes in a child's mood, behavior, sleep, or school performance persist. Immediate help is necessary if a child talks about self-harm, discloses abuse, or is in immediate danger. Children and parents can call relevant helplines for assistance.

Accessing Healthcare Through Affinity Health

Affinity Health offers members access to 24/7 telehealth GP consultations and a nationwide network of healthcare professionals. This infrastructure makes it easier for families to seek support for a child's physical, emotional, behavioral, or developmental wellbeing, helping to reduce stress sources and create safer environments for development.