Affies Stun Paarl Boys’ High with Dramatic Comeback at Wildeklawer Festival

Affies overcame a significant halftime deficit to defeat Paarl Boys’ High 40-37 in the final match of the 2026 Wildeklawer Festival. The festival also featured strong performances from Grey College, Paarl Gimnasium, SACS, and other top schools.

The 2026 Wildeklawer Festival concluded with a dramatic finish as Affies secured a remarkable comeback victory against Paarl Boys’ High , overcoming a significant 23-5 halftime deficit to win 40-37.

The match was a tale of two halves, with Boishaai, as Paarl Boys’ High are known, dominating the initial period through tries from Liam de Villiers and Wian Delport. Affies found themselves struggling to gain a foothold in the game, managing only a single try through Dandre Brink before the break.

However, the second half witnessed a complete turnaround in fortunes. Ewald van Niekerk ignited the comeback with a try, and relentless pressure from Affies eventually resulted in a penalty try, narrowing the gap. Boishaai responded with a try from Dante Davis, attempting to regain control, but Affies remained resolute.

Rico du Plessis added another try to keep their hopes alive, though a powerful score from Boishaai prop Bates Winshaaw seemed to seal the victory for them, extending their lead to 37-26. Yet, Affies refused to surrender, displaying incredible determination and ultimately securing the win in a thrilling finale. Beyond the captivating Affies versus Paarl Boys’ High encounter, the Wildeklawer Festival showcased a wealth of talent and competitive rugby.

Grey College demonstrated their dominance with an impressive 54-14 victory over Jeppe, racking up eight tries in the process. Paarl Gimnasium also enjoyed a convincing win, defeating DHS 47-7, with Corne Niemand contributing a brace of tries to the scoreline. Helpmekaar delivered a high-scoring performance, overpowering Queen’s College 73-36, while Paul Roos narrowly edged out Oakdale Landbou 15-13 in a closely contested match.

Simultaneously, the Grey High School Rugby Festival saw the hosts maintain an unbeaten record, concluding with a 34-12 win against Glenwood. SACS also produced a stirring comeback, scoring five tries to overcome Kearsney 33-27. Rondebosch secured a comfortable victory over KES, winning 29-12, and HTS Drostdy delivered a dominant display, trouncing Selborne College 67-12. These results highlight the consistently high level of competition and the emergence of promising players across various schools.

The Fairtree Sports Festival also provided exciting rugby action. Ben Vorster emerged victorious against Randburg with a score of 50-12, thanks to brace of tries from both Johrne Davis and Kobus de Beer. Hoërskool Pietersburg showcased their strength with a 47-10 win over Tygerberg, while Fichardtpark narrowly defeated Heidelberg Volkskool 8-5 in a tight encounter. Additional results from the Grey High School Rugby Festival included Michaelhouse defeating St Andrew’s 41-5 and MenloPark XV overcoming Dr Malan 34-22.

The festival season continues to provide a platform for these schools to test their skills and build momentum as they progress through the rugby season. The overall sentiment from the festivals is one of exciting, competitive rugby, with several schools demonstrating their potential for success in the coming months.

The Affies comeback, in particular, stands out as a testament to the spirit and resilience of schoolboy rugby, and the festival results provide a valuable snapshot of the current landscape of top schools rugby in South Africa. The level of play and the competitive spirit displayed across all three festivals suggest a bright future for the sport at the school level





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School Rugby Wildeklawer Festival Affies Paarl Boys’ High Grey College

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