South Africa won 2-1 away to Kenya in their AFCON 2027 Group D qualifier, with Relebohile Mofokeng scoring twice. Bafana Bafana now lead the group by one point ahead of Guinea.

Bafana Bafana earned a crucial 2-1 away victory over Kenya in their AFCON 2027 Group D qualifier at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday night.

The win puts South Africa's qualification campaign back on track and moves them to the top of the group. Relebohile Mofokeng was the hero for South Africa, scoring two goals in the second half. Kenya pulled one back through Mohammed Bajaber, but Bafana Bafana held firm to secure all three points. Before the match, South Africa were second on the log, trailing by two points with a game in hand.

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Group D Standings and Qualification Status

Kenya had already qualified as co-host of AFCON 2027, but still posed a major obstacle. Eritrea were mathematically eliminated after a fourth straight loss. The result leaves South Africa one point ahead of second-placed Guinea. The remaining fixtures will be played in March next year, including the return leg against Guinea.

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Kenya had taken the lead in the first half through Ryan Ogam, who equalised for the hosts after Mofokeng's opener. The match kicked off at 6pm South African time. South Africa named Ronwen Williams in goal, with Matuludi, Kabini, Okon, Makhanya, Mokoena, Mbatha, Appollis, Sithole, Mofokeng and Rayners in the starting line-up. Kenya started with B. Odhiambo in goal, and R. Onyango, Ahono, F. Odhiambo, Vyner, A. Onyango, Lenkupae, Wanjala, Otieno, Ogam and Olunga.

The stadium was packed and it was dry at kick-off after lots of rain in Nairobi earlier. South Africa have never lost to Kenya in their history, having faced each other six times before. The game was played in front of a full crowd at Nyayo Stadium. Kenya started with more verve and won an early corner.

Early Match Action and Controversial Decisions

Okon cleared behind safely for Bafana. Matuludi was ruled to have handled the ball, which looked like an incorrect decision. Kenya swung the ball in and it fell to Ogam, who shot wide. Onyango received the first yellow card of the game after being dispossessed and then going in hard on his man.

Matuludi did good work down the right but his crosses did not find a Bafana player. Wanjala conceded a freekick for manhandling Mofokeng. Appollis took it but the ball evaded all the Bafana players and the keeper saved easily. Williams claimed a cross well and quickly pumped the ball forward.

Rayners had a shot parried and Appollis followed up, but Odhiambo made a great save. Odhiambo then had a clumsy touch that fell to Mofokeng, who powered forward but lacked support. A corner was whipped in but cleared easily. Matuludi pounced on the ball and drove to the by-line, but his cross was poor and went out for a goal kick.

Rayners tried to get in behind the defence but the keeper was off his line sharply to claim. Bafana came again and Mofokeng won a corner. Appollis powered forward and whipped the ball into the area, finding Kabini, who got a boot to it but could not hit the target. Amos Wanjala made a lovely slaloming run through midfield.

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Mbatha did well to get back and defend, and the ball went out for the first corner of the evening. The delivery was not much and was easily cleared at the near post. Williams made his first save of the evening as Otieno latched onto a loose ball and powered toward goal. He shot from a fair distance out but with proper power.

Key Free Kicks and Saving Opportunities

Mbokazi was fouled just outside the area and Bafana won another freekick in a promising position. Mokoena took it and it was on target, but the keeper dived to his left to make the save. Kenya won a freekick of their own in a well-placed position. Olunga got between the South African defenders to head it, but the ball went harmlessly over the top.

That was ominous for South Africa. Onyengo went in hard on his man to concede an early free kick. The ball was pumped into the area but overhit and it went out for a goal kick. There was talk of possible thunder and lightning later, which could have caused a delay, but the referee blew his whistle and the game was underway.

Anthems were done and the match started on time. The result was eerily similar to how the match in Johannesburg had gone.

Defensive Resilience and Qualification Race Conclusion

However, Bafana Bafana's defence held firm to clinch the crucial three points in the race to AFCON 2027. With Kenya already through as co-host, the race to AFCON 2027 is down to just two teams. South Africa's two legs against Kenya are shaping the qualification race. Bafana Bafana are now back on track to qualify for the tournament.