AFC Proposes Expansion of Champions League Elite to 32 Teams from 2026-27

The Asian Football Confederation recommends expanding the AFC Champions League Elite to a 32-team format from the 2026-27 season, splitting the competition into East and West regions and introducing a knockout stage playoff to increase competitiveness and inclusion.

The Asian Football Confederation AFC has proposed significant changes to its premier club competition, the AFC Champions League Elite, recommending an expansion to a 32-team format beginning with the 2026-27 season. This marks a substantial shift from the current 24-team structure, aiming to enhance the competitiveness and inclusivity of Asian club football . The core of the proposal involves splitting the competition into East and West regions, with 16 teams representing each zone. This regionalization is designed to reduce travel burdens, create more localized rivalries, and provide opportunities for a wider range of clubs across Asia to participate and excel. Furthermore, the revised format seeks to increase the stakes throughout the competition, particularly during the initial league stage. The AFC anticipates that these adjustments will raise the overall quality and excitement of the tournament, attracting greater attention from fans and sponsors alike. The changes reflect the AFC's commitment to the continued growth and development of club football in Asia and its desire to create a more compelling and accessible competition for all stakeholders. The proposed expansion is seen as a strategic move to boost the profile of the AFC Champions League Elite on the global stage, allowing it to compete more effectively with other major continental club competitions. This ambition underscores the AFC's broader goals for the region's football development, aiming to provide a pathway for Asian clubs to achieve greater success internationally and provide an exceptional level of the competition for fans and sponsors alike.

The proposed format includes adjustments to the progression criteria, aiming to heighten the tension and drama from the league stage onward. Currently, the plans outline a scenario where the top six teams from each region will automatically qualify for the round of 16. However, unlike previous iterations of the competition, teams finishing seventh to tenth in each region will not be eliminated. Instead, they will enter a newly introduced knockout stage playoff, competing for the remaining spots in the round of 16. This playoff system will introduce an additional layer of intensity, providing clubs with an extended opportunity to advance and adding a further element of unpredictability to the competition. The clubs finishing seventh and eighth in each region will have the advantage of playing at home in this crucial playoff stage. The winners of these ties will then secure their places in the round of 16, joining the teams that qualified directly from the league stage. However, it's important to note that the knockout stage playoff will not be implemented immediately. Due to the already congested global football calendar, the AFC intends to introduce this feature in subsequent campaigns, after the 2026-27 season. This measured approach ensures that the new format will not unduly burden participating teams during the initial stages of its implementation, and that players will not have too many matches to play during the season.

While the expansion and the revised progression criteria are seen as crucial components of the AFC's vision, all of these proposals are contingent on the approval of the AFC Executive Committee. Despite this caveat, it's widely anticipated that the recommendations will be implemented as they have been outlined. This expectation is fueled by the AFC's strong commitment to the growth and development of Asian football, and its history of adopting initiatives to improve the quality and appeal of its competitions. The expansion to 32 teams and the introduction of a playoff round are both perceived as positive steps towards achieving these goals, creating more opportunities for clubs to compete at a high level and increasing the excitement and engagement for fans across the continent. The AFC Champions League Elite has consistently grown in popularity and prestige in recent years, and these latest proposals aim to solidify its position as one of the leading club competitions in the world. The AFC is aiming to provide a platform for Asian club football and is keen to deliver an exceptional experience for fans, teams, sponsors, and stakeholders. These developments reflect the ambition of the AFC to elevate the sport within its sphere of influence, helping to build a more robust and exciting future for Asian football. The AFC is also committed to making a more competitive and inclusive league, encouraging more clubs to participate in the prestigious Champions League Elite competition.





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AFC Champions League Elite Expansion Asian Football Confederation Club Football Competition Format Knockout Stage Playoff

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