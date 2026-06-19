Aerial warfare: Van Dijk's Netherlands face Sweden's deadly strike duo

Netherlands will face Sweden in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F clash at NRG Stadium in Houston, USA on Friday.

Netherlands will face Sweden in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F clash at NRG Stadium in Houston, USA on Friday. The Oranje let a lead slip in their 2-2 draw with Japan in the Group F opener on June 14 and are currently third on the standings, two points behind leaders Sweden .

Sweden made a powerful statement with a commanding 5-1 victory over Tunisia in their Group F opener on June 14 and are also unbeaten in their last two games. Memphis Depay came off the bench against Japan due to a lingering thigh muscle injury and it remains to be seen whether Ronald Koeman will give the Netherlands' all-time top scorer a starting berth against Sweden.

On the other hand, Sweden enjoyed a largely clean bill of health for their win over Tunisia and were able to field a strong, near full-strength squad. Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands captain, will look to win his duels in the air against Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres, while posing a major threat from set-pieces.

Alexander Isak, Sweden's dangerman, will look to exploit spaces behind the Netherlands defence, linking up dangerously with Viktor Gyökeres while posing a constant aerial and ground threat from open play and set-pieces. Netherlands lead Sweden in the all-time head-to-head record across 25 meetings, with 12 wins to Sweden's eight and five draws. Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access.

All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options wherever you are. With DStv Stream, you can follow every match anytime, anywhere. Download the app and enjoy seamless live streaming on the go





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