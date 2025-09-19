ADvTECH Unveils New R420 Million Mega-Campus, Launches Emeris Brand

ADvTECH, a leading South African education group, has inaugurated a massive new campus in Sandton, bringing its Varsity College, Vega, and MSA brands together under the unified Emeris banner. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with modern amenities and innovative spaces, emphasizing a student-centered approach to education.

ADvTECH, a Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed education group, has formally unveiled a new R420 million mega-campus in Sandton, South Africa . This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a unified hub for ADvTECH's esteemed education brands: Varsity College, Vega, and MSA, now operating under the singular brand name Emeris . The newly constructed campus boasts an impressive array of facilities designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern students.

Among its highlights is a two-story library and information center, a vibrant student experience hub offering career counselling and guidance, and a bespoke indoor sports center capable of hosting national and international events. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the campus also features innovative spaces such as IT labs, podcast studios, and interactive mock classrooms, fostering a dynamic and collaborative learning environment.This strategic consolidation under the Emeris brand signifies ADvTECH's commitment to providing diverse and high-quality educational pathways that align with the demands of the South African market. ADvTECH Group CEO Geoff Whytę emphasized that this realignment amplifies their dedication to delivering exceptional educational experiences, fostering collaboration, and driving innovation. The group is actively pursuing recognition as the first official private university group in South Africa. While the title of 'university' is currently reserved for state-owned institutions under existing legislation, processes are underway to change this. The release of a draft Policy for the Recognition of South African Higher Education Institutional Types in September 2022 outlined the criteria for university recognition. ADvTECH actively participated in the consultation process by submitting comments on the second draft published in April 2024.The group anticipates the policy's implementation, which will elevate its students' status, granting them the same recognition as those who earn identical accredited qualifications through public universities. ADvTECH has witnessed remarkable revenue growth in its tertiary education division, with a 13% increase to R1.2 billion in revenue and a 14% rise in operating profit to R496 million. The division's continued success is attributed to its well-established brand portfolio and comprehensive range of programs.In addition to the new Sandton mega campus, ADvTECH has also expanded its presence in other regions. Rosebank College's Cape Town campus has been relocated, while expansion projects are underway for the Braamfontein and Polokwane campuses. ADvTECH's international reach extends to Kenya, Botswana, Ethiopia, and Ghana, where Rosebank International University College (RIUC) was inaugurated in August 2025. The new RIUC campus in Accra, Ghana commenced student registrations, marking a significant milestone in ADvTECH's global expansion strategy. The group's total student enrollment in its tertiary division surged by 14% to 60,067 during this period





