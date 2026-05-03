Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi Appointed Acting Justice of Constitutional Court

President Ramaphosa appoints Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC as an Acting Justice of the Constitutional Court, marking a historic moment for the judiciary and a significant step towards greater representation. Ngcukaitobi is believed to be the first Black advocate appointed directly from the Bar to the court in an acting capacity.

In a landmark decision for South Africa ’s judicial system, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC as an Acting Justice of the Constitutional Court , effective June 1st, 2026, for a term extending to November 30th, 2026.

This appointment is particularly significant as Ngcukaitobi is believed to be the first Black advocate to be appointed directly from the Bar to the Constitutional Court in an acting capacity, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s legal history and a step towards greater representation within the highest court. Ngcukaitobi’s reputation precedes him; he is widely recognized as a legal powerhouse who has consistently shaped South African jurisprudence through his work in both domestic and international legal arenas.

His contributions extend from impactful arguments presented at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to his crucial role in the Zondo Commission, investigating state capture. This appointment promises to infuse the Constitutional Court with a fresh, transformative perspective during a critical period for South African law. The 49-year-old Ngcukaitobi’s career has been defined by a commitment to transformative justice and holding power accountable.

Admitted to the Johannesburg Bar in 2010 and elevated to the status of Senior Counsel in 2020, he has consistently taken on high-profile cases that challenge the status quo. He played a vital role in the State Capture inquiries, meticulously uncovering corruption and abuse of power within state institutions. His involvement in the landmark ‘Nkandla’ case, demanding accountability from former President Jacob Zuma, further cemented his reputation as a fearless advocate for justice.

He has also represented South Africa on the international stage, contributing to the nation’s legal team at the ICJ, demonstrating his expertise in international law and his dedication to upholding the rule of law. Notably, he faced accusations of ‘collusion’ from Zuma during the State Capture Inquiry, a testament to the pressure he exerted in pursuing truth and accountability.

Beyond his courtroom successes, Ngcukaitobi is a respected scholar of land law, and the author of ‘The Land Is Ours,’ a seminal work that explores the complexities of land ownership and the rights of the dispossessed. This deep understanding of land law positions him uniquely to contribute to the Constitutional Court’s deliberations on socio-economic rights and land restitution, issues central to South Africa’s ongoing transformation.

This appointment follows President Ramaphosa’s recent additions to the court, including Judges Nambitha Dambuza-Mayosi and Katharine Savage, resulting in a court with a majority of women judges – a significant achievement for gender representation in the judiciary. Ngcukaitobi’s prior experience as an acting judge in both the High Court and the Land Claims Court demonstrates his judicial temperament and preparedness for the responsibilities of the Constitutional Court.

His six-month term is anticipated to be impactful, with expectations that he will bring his analytical rigor to bear on complex constitutional challenges, particularly those related to land tenure and executive oversight. Many view this acting appointment as a potential stepping stone to a permanent position on the bench, ensuring that one of South Africa’s most brilliant legal minds continues to shape the future of the nation’s jurisprudence.

The appointment, made under Section 175(1) of the relevant legislation, underscores the President’s commitment to strengthening the judiciary with experienced and dedicated legal professionals. Further details and official statements are expected from The Judiciary and the President’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwena, in the coming days





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