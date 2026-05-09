Advocate TembeNAME Expressed Concerns About South Africa's Proposed Legal Sector Code

Advocate NAME expressed concern about the potential impact of South Africa's proposed legal sector code on major law firms, stating that it could have an existential impact on clients and corporate citizens. He criticized the code for excluding small law practices, setting unjustified transformation targets, and being developed through an improper process. Additionally, he expressed disappointment that none of the ten respondents from various black lawyers' organizations addressed the applicants' case.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi expressed concern about the potential impact of South Africa's proposed legal sector code on major law firms. The code has been criticized for excluding most small law practices , setting unjustified transformation targets, and developed through an improper process.

Ngcukaitobi further criticized the trade minister for doubling the black ownership target from 5 to 10% despite evidence supporting the lower figure. The case has not been adequately addressed in court, with none of the respondents from black lawyers' organizations discussing the applicants' case





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Legal Sector Code Black Ownership Target Small Law Practices Irrationally Doubled Existential Impact Improper Process Code Flaws

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