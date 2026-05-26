Advocate Mava Malla Faces Fraud Trial and Potential Disbarment, Judgment Set for June 30

Eastern Cape advocate Mava Malla is slated to receive a court judgment on June 30 after being charged with theft and fraud linked to a former client's lost funds. Simultaneously, the Legal Practice Council seeks his removal from the roll for alleged misconduct involving client money and failure to provide services.

A judgment is slated for June 30 in the Gqeberha Regional Court in the criminal matter against Eastern Cape advocate Mava Malla , who faces charges of theft and fraud.

Malla, dressed in a navy‑blue suit, appeared before magistrate Tobie Gerber on Tuesday and declared that he would represent himself. The proceedings relate to allegations made by former client James Mnyamana that Malla stole thousands of rand paid for legal services that were never delivered. Mnyamana claims he lost close to R20,000 and additional assets after Malla failed to render the agreed work.

The provisional charge sheet alleges that on 20 November 2019, near the Nxuba Regional Court, Malla unlawfully appropriated R19,850 from Mnyamana. The Legal Practice Council (LPC) has concurrently applied to have Malla removed from the roll of advocates, arguing that he breached the Legal Practice Act by receiving client funds directly into his personal account without an instructing attorney and by refusing to place the money in a trust account. The court has already dealt with several procedural hiccups.

In April, magistrate Gerber issued an arrest warrant after Malla twice left the courtroom before his case was called. That same month Malla pleaded guilty to contempt of court and received a warning, but was also arrested in Komani over an unrelated dispute involving R300,000 allegedly paid into his account for a property transaction. Malla maintains the funds were a fee paid by the complainant's brother for a separate legal matter. He was released later that day.

On the day of his latest appearance, Malla explained his absence from a scheduled hearing on Friday, saying he had been engaged in a separate matter before the Makhanda High Court where the LPC seeks his removal from the roll. The magistrate granted him condonation to file his papers and postponed the criminal case to June 30, urging Malla to be prepared to address the court.

The LPC's application, initially set for an unopposed motion roll, was delayed to allow Malla to file an answering affidavit. He subsequently served a late opposition, prompting the council to seek a replying affidavit, which moved the hearing to 21 May. LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele confirmed that, as the matter is sub judice, the council cannot comment further, but reaffirmed that the relief sought is the striking off of Malla's name from the legal register.

The council stresses that a decision will follow only after the court has examined all submissions. Currently Malla has not been suspended from practice; his future status hinges on the outcome of both the criminal trial and the disciplinary application. The upcoming judgment on June 30 will therefore determine not only his potential criminal liability but also whether he remains authorized to practise law in South Africa





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Mava Malla Fraud Trial Legal Practice Council Gqeberha Regional Court Advocate Disciplinary

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