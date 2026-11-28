TS Galaxy head coach Admir Adzem addresses the team's struggles following a 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch, highlighting the need for renewed confidence and tactical adaptation.

Admir Adzem began his tenure as the head coach of TS Galaxy with a challenging result, as his squad suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Stellenbosch on Friday evening. The Bosnian manager emphasized that his team must quickly shift their focus from this loss to rebuilding their self-belief and tactical cohesion. Galaxy currently sits in a difficult position, having secured only one win from their opening ten matches of the league season.

Match Analysis And Tactical Challenges

Adzem described the encounter as highly demanding, noting that his side anticipated the intense, direct style of play that Stellenbosch is known for executing. The new coach explained that while both teams struggled to create clear-cut opportunities, the match remained tight and competitive throughout. He pointed out that Stellenbosch managed to convert their limited chances effectively, while his players found it difficult to break down a disciplined defense. The goalless drought for Galaxy extends to seven games, adding significant pressure on the squad to find the back of the net.

Also read Stellenbosch FC Defeats TS Galaxy 1-0 in Betway Premiership

Stakeholder Perspectives On Team Confidence

Admir Adzem, who hails from Bosnia, stated clearly that the primary objective now is to instill greater confidence in the players during matches. He acknowledged that bringing back belief is difficult when a club has recently experienced a string of losses, often resulting in four or five defeats in a row. Adzem expressed optimism about the squad's potential, citing the presence of very good players and the hope that key figures will return from injury soon. He believes that as the team adapts to his training principles and gains more time together, their performance levels will naturally improve.

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Strategic Outlook And Upcoming Fixture

The immediate future for TS Galaxy rests on their upcoming home fixture against Richards Bay, scheduled for next Sunday, December 6 at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit. Kickoff for this critical match is set for 3:30 pm, and it presents a vital opportunity for Adzem to secure much-needed points. The team faces a struggling Richards Bay side, and Adzem has declared that every remaining game must be treated with the urgency of a final. The squad cannot afford to wait and must focus on winning every subsequent encounter to climb the table.

Building Momentum For The Season Ahead

Adzem reiterated that football offers no easy games, and the pressure is on to reverse the current trend of poor results. He emphasized the need to work hard in training to fix the issues that hindered their performance against Stellenbosch. With the return of injured players and more time for tactical adaptation, Adzem remains hopeful that the team can stabilize. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the squad can overcome their confidence crisis and start delivering the positive results required by the club and its supporters.