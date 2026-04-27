Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy commits his future to the club as seven senior players face expiring contracts. The team aims to finish the season strong despite a recent draw with Orlando Pirates, while South Africa withdraws its draft AI policy after discovering misinformation.

Kaizer Chiefs have secured the future of promising young defender Aden McCarthy, confirming he has signed a new contract with the club. This news arrives amidst a period of strong performance for the Glamour Boys, though tempered by a frustrating draw against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the recent Soweto Derby .

The 1-1 stalemate, while extending their impressive unbeaten run, saw Chiefs relinquish a lead, leaving fans pondering what might have been. With only five league fixtures remaining, the team is focused on maximizing their points haul and potentially climbing higher in the league standings. The focus now shifts to their upcoming match against Siwelele, a crucial encounter as they strive to maintain momentum. Beyond the on-field performance, Kaizer Chiefs are also navigating a significant period of contract negotiations.

A substantial number of senior players – seven in total – have contracts set to expire at the end of June. This list includes established names like Gaston Sirino, Khanyisa Mayo, Zitha Kwinika, Bruce Bvuma, Dillan Solomons, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, and Pule Mmodi. While some players, such as Mayo and Mmodi, have demonstrated valuable contributions and may be considered for contract extensions, the majority are anticipated to depart the club.

The club’s recent resurgence, having collected 17 points from a possible 21, adds complexity to these decisions. The management will need to carefully balance rewarding current form with long-term squad planning. Mmodi’s ability to contribute in multiple attacking roles makes him a particularly valuable asset, while Mayo’s recent displays suggest a potential for further development.

However, the futures of the remaining five players remain uncertain. The club is likely to be active in the transfer market during the off-season, seeking to strengthen the squad and address any gaps left by departing players. The decisions regarding these expiring contracts will undoubtedly shape the team’s composition for the upcoming campaign.

The draw against Orlando Pirates, where Pule Mmodi opened the scoring only to be pegged back by Mike Sebelebele, highlighted both the team’s attacking potential and defensive vulnerabilities. While the unbeaten streak is a testament to their improved form, the inability to close out games from winning positions remains a concern. The remaining fixtures present an opportunity to address this issue and solidify their position in the league.

The club’s supporters will be eager to see the team build on their recent successes and finish the season strongly. In other South African news, planned maintenance is set to disrupt water supply in several areas of Cape Town this week, with a detailed list of affected suburbs and times released.

Furthermore, the country has withdrawn its draft AI policy following the discovery of fabricated information used in its development, raising ironic questions about the role of artificial intelligence in regulating itself. This incident underscores the challenges and complexities of navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of AI technology and the importance of ensuring the integrity of information used in policy-making. The Kaizer Chiefs situation, alongside these broader national events, paints a picture of a dynamic and evolving South Africa





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Kaizer Chiefs Aden Mccarthy Orlando Pirates Soweto Derby Contract Expiring Pule Mmodi Khanyisa Mayo South Africa AI Policy Cape Town Water Supply

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