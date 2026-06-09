Aden McCarthy Joins Sabah FK: A New Chapter for Kaizer Chiefs Youngster

Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to release promising defender Aden McCarthy to Azerbaijani champions Sabah FK, where he will compete in UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Kaizer Chiefs have officially announced the transfer of their promising young defender Aden McCarthy to Azerbaijani champions Sabah FK. The 22-year-old left-footed central defender signed a three-year contract with Sabah, with the deal excluding potential add-ons that could further increase its value.

The Soweto giants confirmed the agreement in a statement, expressing pride that McCarthy will represent the club on a bigger stage. We can confirm that we have agreed to release Aden after being approached by Sabah FK, the club said. We are proud that he will compete in the qualifying round of next season's UEFA Champions League. Aden will fly the Amakhosi flag high in Europe.

We are excited to see him grow on the world stage, stated Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. With Sabah winning the Azerbaijan league title last season, McCarthy will have the opportunity to test himself against top European opposition in the Champions League qualifiers. This move marks a significant milestone in his career, as he transitions from the South African top flight to European football.

The transfer also highlights Kaizer Chiefs' commitment to nurturing young talent and facilitating their progression to international leagues. Born on 4 December 2003, Aden McCarthy was introduced to top-level football from an early age. He is the son of former Kaizer Chiefs and South Africa defender Fabian McCarthy, making him the fifth father-and-son pairing to represent the Amakhosi senior side.

Aden joined the club's academy at Naturena and progressed through the various age groups before eventually captaining the reserve team in the DStv Diski Challenge. His dedication and hard work earned him a promotion to the first team, where he made 33 appearances in all competitions and scored twice. During his time with the senior squad, he helped secure a third-place finish in the Betway Premiership and qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.

His performances drew attention from clubs abroad, and Sabah FK's interest materialized into a formal offer that Kaizer Chiefs accepted. The young defender's development under the guidance of coaches at Naturena has been pivotal in shaping his tactical awareness, composure on the ball, and defensive solidity. His left-footed ability adds a unique dimension to his game, making him a valuable asset for any team.

Aden McCarthy's move to Sabah FK represents a strategic step in his career, offering him exposure to European football and the chance to compete at the highest level. For Kaizer Chiefs, the transfer underscores the club's role as a feeder of talent to international markets, while also providing financial benefits through the transfer fee. The club has a history of producing players who succeed abroad, and McCarthy aims to follow in the footsteps of former stars.

His father Fabian expressed pride in Aden's achievement, noting that the move is a testament to his son's hard work and determination. As McCarthy prepares to join his new teammates in Azerbaijan, he carries the hopes of South African football fans who look forward to seeing him shine on the European stage. The upcoming UEFA Champions League qualifiers will be a true test of his abilities, and if he performs well, it could open doors to even bigger opportunities.

Kaizer Chiefs will continue to monitor his progress closely, and the club remains confident that McCarthy will make a significant impact at Sabah FK. This transfer not only benefits the player but also enhances the reputation of Kaizer Chiefs as a club that develops top-tier talent





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Aden Mccarthy Transfer Kaizer Chiefs Sabah FK South African Football UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

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