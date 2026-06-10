Addressing Foreign Exchange and Interest Rate Exposure Early is Critical to Keeping Africa's Energy Deals Switched On

Addressing foreign exchange and interest rate exposure early is critical to keeping the continent's energy deals switched on. Energy projects are built over years, but financing decisions made at the start often determine how resilient they remain when market conditions change. Anyone who has spent enough time around African energy project finance will recognise the pattern. The developer is credible, the technology works, and the off-taker is there. Everything lines up. And then somewhere in the process the deal stops moving forward, lenders keep asking questions that get rerun rather than answered, the conversations thin out, and eventually the project quietly goes nowhere. Foreign exchange and interest rate risk were never dealt with from the start. Projects where those risks are addressed early tend to hold together far better under scrutiny.

Addressing foreign exchange and interest rate exposure early is critical to keeping the continent's energy deals switched on. Energy projects are built over years, but financing decisions made at the start often determine how resilient they remain when market conditions change.

Anyone who has spent enough time around African energy project finance will recognise the pattern. The developer is credible, the technology works, and the off-taker is there. Everything lines up. And then somewhere in the process the deal stops moving forward, lenders keep asking questions that get rerun rather than answered, the conversations thin out, and eventually the project quietly goes nowhere.

Foreign exchange and interest rate risk were never dealt with from the start. Projects where those risks are addressed early tend to hold together far better under scrutiny. Capital expenditure and debt in African energy projects are denominated overwhelmingly in hard currency. And often so are revenues in the form of power purchase agreements (PPAs), as opposed to local-currency PPAs.

Governments step in to set these tariffs to whatever the domestic tariff framework can bear to keep electricity affordable for consumers and appear credible to investors. A key element that often gets overlooked is how frequently local currency is actually used and where it is not. In South Africa, local currency funding and tariffs are the norm. But in many utility-scale projects across the continent, tariffs have historically been denominated in US dollars (USD).

At face value, this appears to resolve any currency mismatch. In reality, it often transfers the risk rather than removes it - shifting it onto the off-taker, typically a government or state utility. And that is where the problem resurfaces. These utilities earn their revenues predominantly in local currency, meaning they carry the same foreign exchange (FX) mismatch themselves, alongside having often-limited access to USD liquidity.

As pressure builds through depreciation, fiscal constraints, or broader macro stress, this mismatch starts to show up in practice. Across several African markets, this has already translated into payment delays or underpayments by off-takers, even where the contractual structure appeared robust. There has been a growing push to move towards local-currency-denominated tariffs, which is directionally the right answer from a sustainability perspective.

However, capital markets across many of these jurisdictions remain too shallow to fund long-dated infrastructure at scale in local currency, particularly at pricing levels that projects can sustain. The result is a structural tension that cannot be engineered away - it has to be explicitly managed and allocated.

When it accelerates, debt service costs in local currency rise, cover ratios compress, equity returns deteriorate, and the government or utility that is supposed to underwrite the structure finds itself under fiscal strain as well. Shifting the risk onto already stretched counterparties doesn't remove it; it usually relocates it, and it tends to reappear later, in a weaker place, where it's harder to manage.

The pressure tends to show up first during construction, when the project is consuming hard currency in volume - importing equipment, running contractors, putting work in the ground - while generating nothing. When FX risk has been addressed in the structuring from the outset, the period is manageable. When it has not been, by the time operations begin, the project may already be carrying exposure that takes years to work through.

Either way, the conditions at financial close will have moved considerably by then: FX rates shift, and local interest rates tend to move with them because the same macro pressures drive both. A model built on assumptions that felt reasonable 18 months earlier can look very different once the project has gone live, which is why experienced practitioners recognise that these exposures require continuous monitoring and fast reaction time, not a stress test produced at close and left to age.

Sponsors and developers understand this well enough. There is a straightforward commercial logic to wanting the numbers to look better than the stress scenarios suggest they should: lower required equity, higher projected returns, and assumptions that allow the deal to get done. A lot of these models look workable while conditions remain stable.

The pressure usually starts once currencies have weakened, tariffs have frozen, global rates have risen, or government support has been delayed, because that is when the underlying structure really gets tested. Cover ratios collapsing at the first serious shock means that the risk allocation was inadequate, regardless of how clean the documentation looked





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Foreign Exchange And Interest Rate Risk African Energy Project Finance Power Purchase Agreements Local Currency Funding And Tariffs Capital Markets Structural Tension Risk Allocation Cover Ratios Debt Service Costs Equity Returns Fiscal Strain Government Support Tariffs Global Rates Currency Mismatch FX Risk Project Finance Energy Deals African Energy Projects Project Structuring Risk Management Stress Testing Project Finance Models Project Viability Risk Allocation Fiscal Constraints

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