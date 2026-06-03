Adcock Ingram Critical Care Faces Allegations of Anti-Competitive Conduct

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram Critical Care is facing allegations of anti-competitive conduct over the pricing of its kidney failure treatment products. The commission found that the company engaged in excessive pricing for products used in dialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy.

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram Critical Care is facing allegations of anti-competitive conduct over the pricing of its kidney failure treatment products . The commission says that between July 2019 and June 2024, Adcock Ingram engaged in excessive pricing for products used in dialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy .

South Africa faces a growing demand for dialysis driven by high rates of diabetes, hypertension, and HIV. Competition Commission Spokesperson, Siyabulela Makunga, says the inflated prices directly hurt the broader healthcare system. Expensive renal replacement therapies can limit access to treatment and place financial pressure on government, renal facilities, medical schemes, and patients.

The commission investigated the matter following a complaint filed with it and found that AICC is dominant in the market for renal replacement therapy products in South Africa. It found that AICC's prices for peritoneal dialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy products during the relevant period were excessive, as they significantly exceeded the economic costs attributable to those products.

This has led to patients and healthcare facilities in South Africa having to pay high prices for the treatment, making it difficult for them to access the necessary care. The commission is now taking action against Adcock Ingram Critical Care to address this issue and ensure that patients have access to affordable kidney failure treatment products. The commission is also calling on the company to review its pricing strategy and ensure that it is fair and reasonable.

The commission's decision is a significant step towards promoting competition in the healthcare sector and ensuring that patients have access to affordable treatment. In a statement, the commission said: 'The commission's investigation has revealed that Adcock Ingram Critical Care has engaged in anti-competitive conduct by charging excessive prices for its kidney failure treatment products.

This has resulted in patients and healthcare facilities in South Africa having to pay high prices for the treatment, making it difficult for them to access the necessary care. The commission is now taking action against Adcock Ingram Critical Care to address this issue and ensure that patients have access to affordable kidney failure treatment products.

' The commission's decision is a significant step towards promoting competition in the healthcare sector and ensuring that patients have access to affordable treatment. The commission is committed to protecting the rights of patients and ensuring that they have access to fair and reasonable prices for essential healthcare products.

In the coming months, the commission will be working closely with Adcock Ingram Critical Care to implement the necessary changes to its pricing strategy and ensure that patients have access to affordable kidney failure treatment products. This is a positive development for patients and healthcare facilities in South Africa, who will now have access to more affordable treatment options.

The commission's decision is a significant step towards promoting competition in the healthcare sector and ensuring that patients have access to affordable treatment





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Adcock Ingram Critical Care Anti-Competitive Conduct Kidney Failure Treatment Products Excessive Pricing Dialysis Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy

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