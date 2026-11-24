Adam Scott aims to end his six-year major drought at the Australian PGA Championship. The 46-year-old golfer seeks a breakthrough win to ignite a late-career resurgence and fulfill his lifelong dreams.

Adam Scott stated on Tuesday his strong belief that he can mount a successful late-career push to capture a second major title and realize his childhood ambitions. The 46-year-old professional golfer is preparing to tee off at the Australian PGA Championship in Sydney this week. This event holds personal significance as Scott has previously won the tournament twice during his extensive career spanning over two decades.

Scott Chases Major Victory in Sydney

Adam Scott is currently navigating a period where he seeks to break a global tournament victory drought that has lasted more than six years. He expressed optimism about his current form, citing three top-10 finishes on the US PGA Tour this year alongside five strong results on the DP World Tour. Scott noted that while piecing together all elements of his game has been difficult in recent seasons, his performance levels suggest he is capable of winning again.

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Scott emphasized that confidence is the primary driver behind his current mindset, drawing from the immense boost gained from past victories. He believes that securing a win in a significant tournament could open the floodgates, allowing him to accumulate more titles. His goal is to leverage this potential momentum to achieve a hot streak late in his career, despite the natural challenges associated with aging on the professional tour.

Longevity Records and Major Drought Context

Adam Scott joined an elite group of golfers by making his 100th consecutive major start in June at the US Open. This milestone makes him one of only two men in history, alongside record-holder Jack Nicklaus, to reach an unbroken century mark in major championship appearances. Despite this remarkable consistency and longevity on the tour, Scott possesses only one major championship to his name, which he won at the 2013 Masters.

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Scott has openly discussed how his childhood dreams of becoming a multiple major champion remain unfulfilled, which continues to drive his competitive fire. He acknowledges that the psychological resilience required to withstand collapses and disappointments has been key to his career survival. However, he admitted that the process of bouncing back from close calls and setbacks becomes slower and more demanding as he ages.

Future Outlook and Competitive Ambitions

Adam Scott remains convinced that his game is good enough to win against the field in Sydney and beyond. He views the Australian PGA Championship as a pivotal opportunity to change the narrative of his recent career. By securing a win, Scott hopes to validate his belief that a late-career surge is not only possible but imminent.

The golfer's strategy relies heavily on maintaining high confidence levels and capitalizing on any opening that presents itself during the tournament. His historical success in Sydney, combined with his recent strong finishes in both American and European tours, provides a factual basis for his optimistic outlook. Scott is eager to prove that he can still compete at the highest level and add another major to his legacy.