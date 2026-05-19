Actress Shares Her Postpartum Struggles And Casting Triumphs In Debut Film

Actress, who became a mother for the first time, opened up about her post-pregnancy struggles and triumphant casting experiences in her debut film. She also discussed her newfound appreciation for motherhood and how marriage taught her patience and compromise.

"What was it like being away from the camera? It was a beautiful season.

". I got to fully experience pregnancy, becoming a mother and being at home with my daughter. For the first time in a long time, my biggest worry was simply what I was going to eat because my daughter needed feeding. It was such a soft and peaceful life.

But eventually I started missing storytelling. I found myself creating stories for my daughter. Very difficult emotionally...

". "... Strings Attached:". The character immediately pulled me in.

The moment I auditioned for Lethabo, I fell in love with her. She’s layered emotionally and deeply human. Booking the role also felt like validation that I still belonged in this industry and that I still loved what I do. Lethabo is a woman who wants to fix everyone around her.

She’s caring, nurturing and always trying to help people, but that same nature traps her in a toxic relationship...

". "... How did you prepare? I watched films and studied relationships that carried emotional manipulation and psychological abuse.

One of the films I revisited was because I wanted to understand why women stay in these situations and how those relationships slowly affect someone emotionally. ".





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Actress Motherhood Marriage Love Role Film Struggles Time Cooking Maybe View Have Towards Abuse Toxic Relationships

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