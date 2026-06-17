Actress Opens Up About Fighting for Her Role in Hit Series

In an exclusive interview, the star of the Netflix series reveals the intense audition process, emotional challenges, and the meaningful connection audiences have with her character.

The actress, who plays Joyce in the hit Netflix series, revealed in a recent interview that she fought harder for this role than any other in her career.

She first learned about the book the series is based on at the end of 2023, before any role was attached. I read it because I was interested and wanted to keep myself prepared as an actor, she explained. A year passed, and by June 2024, she stopped asking about the project, believing it would happen if it was meant to be.

Then the auditions came, and she auditioned over and over. I have never fought for a role the way I fought for Joyce, she said. The reaction to the series has been overwhelming, with many women reaching out to say, This is my life. People aren't simply watching the series as entertainment; they are recognising themselves in it, the actress noted.

Audiences are laughing at certain moments but also confronting pain. Watching audiences connect Joyce to real-life experiences has been both beautiful and heartbreaking, she added. As a performer, she emphasized the importance of not judging her character. Your responsibility is to understand them, she said.

While watching as an ordinary woman, she might question Joyce's decisions, but as an actor, she couldn't approach her that way. She urged viewers to finish the show before judging Joyce, because by the end, you understand so much more about who she is and why she makes the decisions she does. When asked if playing Joyce challenged her views on relationships, she replied, No, it didn't.

Human beings are complicated and flawed, and as actors we have to understand many different kinds of people. But understanding someone doesn't mean becoming them. She does not subscribe heavily to method acting, believing there must be a separation between herself and the character. Among the most emotionally demanding scenes was the one where Jonasi humiliates Joyce, calls her degrading names, and physically assaults her.

Later, it is revealed that he also sexually violated her, which becomes a major turning point in her story. That was very difficult because of the emotional reality behind it, she recalled. Another difficult scene was Jonasi's death scene, which felt like a release for Joyce but required the actress to revisit grief from her own real life, specifically the pain of losing her mother. That is never easy, she admitted.

The dinner scene where Joyce introduces the new wife to the children was another powerful moment for her, describing it as heartbreaking, frustrating yet beautiful. The costume department also received high praise from the actress. Joyce truly served us looks, she said, adding that what impressed her wasn't just how beautiful the clothes were, but how intelligently they were used to tell the story.

Fans on social media have been analyzing everything, from the colors characters wore to the symbolism behind certain outfits, and even nail polish choices. Some of her favorite looks included the white anniversary dress, which she thought was spectacular, the outfit from the twins' birthday celebration, and the look Joyce wore to her book launch. She was fortunate enough to keep some of her favorite outfits from the show, including the twins' birthday outfit and the book launch look





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Actress Interview Netflix Series Character Portrayal Emotional Scenes Costume Design

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