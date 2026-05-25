Actress Gabrielle Union Buries Her Father's Ashes in South Africa

Gabrielle Union, an actress known for her roles in films like 'The Perfect Guy' and 'Girls Trip,' has shared an emotional moment on social media, revealing that she has buried her father's ashes at a black-owned wine estate in Cape Town. The 53-year-old actress posted a video documenting the tribute, where she gently placed her father's ashes under a vine and sealed the spot with a prayer and a stone.

Actress Gabrielle Union has buried her father's ashes in South Africa . US actress Gabrielle Union has shared an emotional moment on social media, revealing that she has buried her father’s ashes at Klein Goederust , a black-owned wine estate in Cape Town .

The 53-year-old actress posted a video on social media documenting the tribute. In the clip, Union is seen using a shovel to dig a hole, gently placing the ashes inside, and sealing the spot with a prayer and a stone on which ‘SC Union 2026’ is written.

‘Burying my dad’s ashes at a winery in Cape Town, under the very vines we planted together as a family just a few years ago,’ the caption read. Union’s father, Sylvester ‘Cully’ Union junior, died on April 3 at the age of 81 after a battle with dementia. In her post, she added a heartfelt tribute to him: ‘May you nourish the earth the way you nourished us. May the blessings be bountiful.

May the abundance be wrapped in peace, kindness and consideration. May the legacy continue. ’ Union explained that she had previously visited Klein Goederust with her family to celebrate her 50th birthday, which is when they originally planted the grapevine. Returning recently to bury her father also gave her the opportunity to taste the wine produced from those very grapes.

‘We were out in the vineyard, planting, learning and connecting with this beautiful place and the people behind it. Coming back and seeing how much the winery has grown and transformed since then and getting to taste the fruit of our labour was really special. What they’ve built here is truly incredible … and somewhere along the way, the owners and their families became like family to us too.

’ Beyond burying her father’s ashes, the actress shared pictures and videos of her trip to SA on social media, showing some of the things she loved about the country and the places she visited, including Klein Goederust. She experienced the beaches and sunsets in Cape Town, and a fashion store that sells garments from local designers. She also shared that she filmed a project.

Her posts received praise from South Africans who applauded her for honouring her father and celebrating the beauty of South Africa





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Gabrielle Union Burying Father's Ashes Klein Goederust South Africa Wine Estate Cape Town Vineyard Grapevine Wine Father's Legacy Blessings Peace Kindness Consideration Filming A Project Local Designers Fashion Store Beaches Sunsets Black-Owned Black-Owned Winery Black-Owned Fashion Store Black-Owned Business Black-Owned Enterprise Black-Owned Enterprise In South Africa Black-Owned Business In South Africa Black-Owned Enterprise In Cape Town Black-Owned Business In Cape Town Black-Owned Enterprise In South Africa Black-Owned Business In South Africa Black-Owned Enterprise In Cape Town Black-Owned Business In Cape Town

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