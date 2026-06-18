Actress Daveigh Chase, Voice of Lilo in Lilo & Stitch, Dies at 35

Daveigh Chase, known for voicing Lilo in Disney's Lilo & Stitch and playing Samara in The Ring, has died at age 35. She struggled with addiction and homelessness in recent years.

Actress Daveigh Chase , best known for voicing the titular character Lilo in Disney 's animated feature film Lilo & Stitch , has died at the age of 35.

According to US media reports, she passed away on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The cause of death has not been officially disclosed, but sources close to the situation indicated that she had been struggling with addiction and homelessness in the years leading up to her death. Chase began her career as a child actor, appearing in a Campbell's Soup commercial and later landing a role as the younger sister of Jake Gyllenhaal's character in the film Bubble Boy.

However, her breakthrough came in 2002 when she lent her voice to Lilo, a young Hawaiian girl who adopts a chaotic alien experiment named Stitch. The film was a commercial and critical success, spawning multiple sequels and a television series. Chase continued to voice Lilo in various video games and direct-to-video projects for years afterward.

In addition to her voice work, Chase took on a memorable live-action role in the 2002 horror film The Ring, where she played Samara Morgan, a vengeful spirit who emerges from a television to terrorize victims. Her portrayal was widely praised and became iconic in the horror genre. She also appeared in the television series Big Love and had guest roles on shows like ER and Without a Trace. According to reports, Chase's later years were marked by personal struggles.

She became estranged from her family and battled substance abuse issues. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, created a fundraising web page to cover her medical expenses, describing her hardships: After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown Los Angeles. He added that they found moments of happiness and hope together. Chase was reportedly homeless and living near the hospital where she died.

The entertainment community has expressed sadness over the loss. Fans have taken to social media to share memories of her work, particularly her roles in Lilo & Stitch and The Ring. Disney has not yet issued an official statement, but many voice actors and colleagues have paid tribute. Daveigh Chase leaves behind a legacy as the voice of a beloved Disney character and a memorable horror icon.

Her contributions to film and television will continue to be appreciated by audiences around the world. She is survived by her boyfriend and a handful of close friends who supported her in her final years





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